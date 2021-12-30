Barbara Borra, New Independent Director at Fluidra

She replaces Martín Ariel Atlas, nominee director representing Rhône Capital. Rhône Capital is losing one seat on the Board after its shareholding dropped below 15%

Following the appointment of Barbara Borra, the number of independent directors has risen from 4 to 5 (out of a total of 12)

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Fluidra, the global leader in equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector, has appointed Barbara Borra as a new independent director to replace Martín Ariel Atlas. This appointment will be subject to ratification at the Company’s next General Shareholders’ Meeting.

This change on the Board follows Rhône Capital’s sell down in September, decreasing its shareholding below 15% to 11.5%. This drop below 15% implies that the number of nominee directors from Rhône Capital on the Board falls from 4 to 3, in line with the Shareholders Agreement.

Since January 2019, Barbara Borra is the President and CEO of the Home Solutions Division at the Franke Group. She joins the Board of Directors of Fluidra after 35 years of international experience that has included senior management posts at Whirlpool, where she worked for 10 years, the most recent of which was Vice-President of operations in China. Previously, she held other international roles in different countries during her time at Rhodia and General Electric. Barbara Borra earned a Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Turin and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from INSEAD.

Barbara Borra is currently a member of the Supervisory Board at Randstad, a listed Dutch company leader in HR services.

