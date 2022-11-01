<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Barakatech's QAF Platform Offers Fast and Seamless NFT Integration for Gaming Companies
Business Wire

Barakatech’s QAF Platform Offers Fast and Seamless NFT Integration for Gaming Companies

di Business Wire

The video game ecosystem struggled to build sustainable revenue streams that include all stakeholders until Web3 revolutionized the internet. Barakatech has developed its QAF platform as a solution to support video game companies that want to add NFTs to their revenue mix.

ANKARA, Türkiye–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Turkey-based Barakatech has developed the QAF tokenization platform that enables video game studios to integrate NFTs rapidly and seamlessly into their game ecosystems, eliminating costs and software associated with this development process. Barakatech’s platform, ranked as one of Turkiye’s top 20 innovative companies by the Fast Company magazine, enables video game studios to integrate Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) into existing game infrastructures. Featuring a white-label solution for speedy NFT integration, the QAF platform removes the need to in-source extra resources for smart contract expertise or IT support.


The influential a16z 2022 State of Crypto research published by Andreessen Horowitz reports on how NFTs offer a brand new direction to monetize gaming communities. A key venture capital investor in Turkiye’s leading VC Bogazici Ventures and CEO Co-Founder of Barakatech Cagatay Karabulut said, “Even tech companies are struggling to find an NFT-based revenue model and an end-to-end solution that is fit-for-purpose,” adding that they had initially positioned QAF as a platform for gaming companies offering intuitive and easy tokenization, but that currently, usage is moving beyond gaming companies to reach all corners of the Web3 ecosystem.

Already in use by four gaming companies pre-launch

Designed to be a constantly updated platform, QAF offers easy and rapid integration using REST API and the ability to mint NFTs via its ERC-20 Game Token integration thanks to its Ethereum blockchain-compatible structure, resulting in an end-to-end solution that enables effortless NFT trading.

With the QAF Platform, NFT production can be customized using ERC-721 and ERC-1155 token standards. QAF has already been successfully used by four game studios before launch, standing out from the competition due to its ability to access player profiles and NFT analytics. Barakatech Co-Founder Tuna Orbay commented, “QAF has no development costs at all; it is a genuine full-service offering. Companies that have the vision of creating their own new market spaces can design new revenue models using QAF. Our QAF infrastructure allows features like auction selling and bidding using ETH, BST, Binance, and Polygon MATIC.”

Contacts

Tuna Orbay

qaf@barakatech.com
+31 30 799 60 22

Articoli correlati

Visa and Crypto.com Fuse Football, Art and NFTs for Fan Experience Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Business Wire Business Wire -
Visa Masters of Movement auction on Crypto.com features NFTs inspired by iconic goals scored by five legendary footballers, with...
Continua a leggere

LoopFX, a Groundbreaking Peer-To-Peer Foreign Exchange Trading Venue, Launches Pilot Phase

Business Wire Business Wire -
New venue for large spot FX trades with a unique Peer-To-Peer solution Improves execution outcomes by centralising Peer-To-Peer buyside matching...
Continua a leggere

UK Government Approves Nine Entrust Solutions for G-Cloud 13 Program, including nShield as a Service

Business Wire Business Wire -
Catalogue of Entrust products certified for the latest iteration of the government-approved digital marketplace READING, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrust, a global leader...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Visa and Crypto.com Fuse Football, Art and NFTs for Fan Experience Ahead of FIFA...

Business Wire