Baptist Health of Northeast Florida Launches Digital Platform from Gozio Health

New Baptist Access app provides seamless digital connection for better patient experiences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gozio Health announced today that Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida, has launched its industry-leading, customizable location-aware digital health platform. Patient and visitors of Baptist Health can now access the new Baptist Access app, powered by the Gozio platform, providing a seamless digital connection to improve access to care and patient experiences inside hospitals and across more than 150 outpatient locations.

Baptist Health’s initial go-live aims to optimize the patient’s journey at all main access points of the health system—a strategy aligning with research that suggests digital offerings play an important role in overall patient experience and retention. By downloading the app, patients gain greater control of their care journey through digital connectivity that touches everything from accessing patient records and finding a location to appointment scheduling, physician directories and emergency department wait times.

“We’re excited to kick off 2022 with the introduction of the Baptist Access app, underscoring Baptist Health’s ongoing commitment to innovatively improving patient experiences,” said Michael A. Mayo, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of Baptist Health. “Today, we’re used to having information right at our fingertips. With Baptist Access, our patients will have the latest information from Baptist Health to make accessing care easy.”

The Gozio platform includes robust functionality such as GPS-like turn-by-turn directions that guide patients from their homes to the appropriate parking location and patented indoor navigation capabilities that ensure visitors reach their destination inside each hospital with ease. Patient flow capabilities ensure they are guided to locations in the order they need to be accessed. The Baptist Access app also makes it easy to find onsite amenities, from restaurants to restrooms to ATMs.

“Health systems that understand where the market is moving in terms of digital engagement are investing in strategies and infrastructures that align with current trends to gain a competitive edge,” said Joshua Titus, CEO and founder of Gozio Health. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with forward-thinking organizations like Baptist Health as they define the future of patient engagement in healthcare.”

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health offers an end-to-end, customizable digital health platform exclusively for healthcare systems. Gozio’s extensible mobile platform enables seamless consumer interactions and provides an anytime, anywhere connection to patients that improves their overall experience and access to care. Popular patient engagement features include patented indoor wayfinding with turn-by-turn navigation, virtual visits, physician directories, appointment scheduling, access to electronic health records, Urgent Care and Emergency Department wait-times and extensive analytics capabilities. Gozio customers surveyed in a 2021 KLAS Research Emerging Technology Spotlight report found 100% satisfaction and improved experience for patients and staff. For more information, watch the video or visit www.goziohealth.com or find Gozio Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Baptist Health

Baptist Health is a faith-based, mission-driven system in Northeast Florida comprised of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville; Baptist Medical Center Beaches; Baptist Medical Center Nassau; Baptist Medical Center South and Wolfson Children’s Hospital – the region’s only children’s hospital. All Baptist Health hospitals, along with Baptist Home Health Care, have achieved Magnet™ status for excellence in patient care. Baptist Health is part of Coastal Community Health, a highly integrated regional hospital network focused on significant initiatives designed to enhance the quality and value of care provided to our contiguous communities. Baptist Health has the area’s only dedicated heart hospital; orthopedic institute; women’s services; neurological institute, including comprehensive neurosurgical services, a comprehensive stroke center and two primary stroke centers; a Bariatric Center of Excellence; a full range of psychology and psychiatry services; urgent care services; and primary and specialty care physicians’ offices throughout Northeast Florida. The Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center is a regional destination for multidisciplinary cancer care, which is clinically integrated with the MD Anderson Cancer Center, the internationally renowned cancer treatment and research institution in Houston. For more details, visit baptistjax.com.

