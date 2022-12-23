BAPCo® Releases SYSmark® 30, the Latest Generation of the Premier PC Performance Metric Featuring New Applications and Scenarios Based on Office Applications, General Productivity, Photo Editing, and Advanced Content Creation

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BAPCo–BAPCo®, a non-profit consortium of leading PC hardware manufacturers, released SYSmark® 30, the latest generation of the premier PC benchmark that measures and compares system performance using real-world applications and workloads.

What’s new in SYSmark 30:

– New workloads based on four new scenarios Office Applications, General Productivity, Photo Editing, and Advanced Content Creation



– Updated third-party applications



– Dark mode support



– Integration with new and improved BAPCo Results Database site

SYSmark 30 reflects business users’ usage patterns. Results are measured by real-world applications based on popularity and modern usage models.

The Office Application scenario features updated workloads for popular office suite-style applications. The General Productivity scenario features tasks like web browsing, file compression, and application installation. The new Photo Editing scenarios measure the responsiveness of creative photo management and manipulation usage models. The Advanced Content Creation scenario heavily uses photo and video editing applications, including multitasking.

SYSmark 30 extends the SYSmark family alongside MobileMark® and the multi-platform CrossMark®. SYSmark is globally adopted and the foundation for tenders, purchasing decisions, and response time analysis, providing insight for OEMs, ODM, Governments, test centers, and media professionals.

BAPCo’s membership development team represents the breadth of the computing industry and harnesses a consortium of experts. Current BAPCo members include Acer, ARCintuition, ASUS, Compal, Dell, Dynabook, Hewlett-Packard, Intel, Inventec, LC Future Center, Lenovo, Pegatron, Quanta Computer, Samsung, Western Digital, Wistron, and others. Any organizations interested in contributing to the consortium’s goals and purposes are welcome to join BAPCo.

Ordering Information:

Flexible licensing options are now available for small businesses to enterprise organizations. BAPCo’s SYSmark 30 is available from resellers, from BAPCo direct at store.bapco.com.

About BAPCo®

The Business Applications Performance Corporation (BAPCo) is a non-profit consortium of leading independent testing labs, PC hardware manufacturers, semiconductor manufacturers, and software publishers.

For more information, visit www.bapco.com and store.bapco.com

