BAPCo® Adds Android Support to CrossMark®

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Android–BAPCo®, a non-profit consortium of leading PC hardware manufacturers, today added support for the Android OS for CrossMark.

Released in March, CrossMark has rapidly established itself as a cross-architecture performance benchmark that simplifies system performance and responsiveness measurement using common and relevant workloads for Windows, iOS, macOS and Android. CrossMark is based on widely used open-source applications to assess system performance scores in the areas of Productivity, Creativity and Responsiveness.

Adding Android support to the ecosystem allows CrossMark to accurately and objectively measure both system performance and responsiveness, which has traditionally been a time-consuming, difficult process to billions of new devices.

CrossMark allows users to quickly install the software natively on their system and be up and running in a matter of minutes – with measurement runs as quick as 5 minutes to complete. At its conclusion, CrossMark reports an overall system performance and responsiveness score, as well as several key sub-scores indicative of typical day-to-day system performance. With over 2,200+ submitted and published results on BAPCo’s online database users can compare their scores to a wide range of systems across multiple architectures.

“It’s critical for us to provide our partners – and the industry at large – an easy-to-use benchmarking tool with touch support for systems for capable systems to reliably measure common system performance,” said Eric Jenkins, President of BAPCo. “With CrossMark, users can take the deep and rich information to assess their systems – and ultimately optimize their customary workflow.”

Additional features and highlights of CrossMark include:

Cross-Architecture System Benchmarking – Functions on Windows, iOS, macOS and Android to assess most modern systems, regardless of operating system type.

– Functions on Windows, iOS, macOS and Android to assess most modern systems, regardless of operating system type. System Benchmark Modeled on Real Applications – Leverages workloads modeled on real applications using open sources libraries (i.e. OpenCV, openSSL, Zstandard, etc.) and proprietary code to accurately gauge common user performance.

Leverages workloads modeled on real applications using open sources libraries (i.e. OpenCV, openSSL, Zstandard, etc.) and proprietary code to accurately gauge common user performance. Realistic Performance Scaling – Scales similar to real-world applications across processor frequency and cores and threads, in addition to system memory, storage and GPU capabilities.

– Scales similar to real-world applications across processor frequency and cores and threads, in addition to system memory, storage and capabilities. Lightweight Install with Intuitive Interface Supporting Touch Screens – Streamlined user experience beginning with a quick installation process of less than a minute, necessitating less than 1GB of storage – users can begin benchmarking with a single click, or tap of their screen.

– Streamlined user experience beginning with a quick installation process of less than a minute, necessitating less than 1GB of storage – users can begin benchmarking with a single click, or tap of their screen. Automated Run Time Support – Provides the option to automate benchmarking tests to simplify and streamline system measurement.

– Provides the option to automate benchmarking tests to simplify and streamline system measurement. Non-English localized versions – CrossMark supports French, German, Japanese, Polish, Portugal, Russian, Spanish & Simplified Chinese

– CrossMark supports French, German, Japanese, Polish, Portugal, Russian, Spanish & Simplified Chinese Curated Online System Performance Database – Supports online results submission to enable real-time device comparison and evaluation.

“CrossMark is easy to install, easy to use, and best yet, it provides the industry a much-needed tool for evaluating system performance on a variety of platforms and architectures.”



– Patrick Chang, Sr. Principal Performance Engineer, Dell Performance Lab. “HP Inc. is committed to giving its customers the best computer performance possible. HP Inc. participates in the development of the SYSmark, MobileMark, and the CrossMark families of benchmarks from BAPCo to allow us to test computers with real-world software applications and scenarios, producing results that are meaningful to our customers.”



Availability and Price

Users can download a basic version of CrossMark free of charge now on the iTunes , Google Play & Windows Store. A professional version is available for $29.99 and enables additional application features like saving run time results locally. For commercial, press & government usage, an Enterprise edition will be shortly available at store.bapco.com

For more information, please visit www.bapco.com/products/crossmark

About BAPCo®

The Business Applications Performance Corporation (BAPCo) is a non-profit consortium of leading independent testing labs, PC hardware manufacturers, semiconductor manufacturers, and software publishers.

Current BAPCo members include: Acer, ARCintuition, ASUS, Compal, Dell, Dynabook, Hewlett-Packard, Hitachi, Intel, Inventec, LC Future Center, Lenovo, Pegatron, Quanta Computer, Samsung, Western Digital, Wistron, and others. Any organization interested in contributing to the consortium’s goals and purposes are welcome to join BAPCo.

For more information, visit https://bapco.com/and store.bapco.com

BAPCo, SYSmark, MobileMark and, CrossMark are registered trademarks of the Business Applications Performance Corporation. CrossMark is a trademark of the Business Applications Performance Corporation. All other names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

