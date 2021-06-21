Banking Exchange Brings Together Leading Executives to Discuss the Future of Banking

Bankers Healthcare Group, Flagstar Bank and Professional Bank Executives Join Vouched CEO John Baird to Discuss how Digital Transformation Solves KYC Delays and Wins Customers

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitaltransformation–On Wednesday, June 23, Banking Exchange, a leading online resource for banking professionals, will bring together executives from Bankers Healthcare Group, Professional Bank and Flagstar Bank, as well as leading AI identity verification company Vouched, to discuss how digital transformation is critical to the future of banking and customer service.

Even before the pandemic, numerous studies cited the decline in bank branches. A study by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) estimated 13,000 bank branches closed between 2008 and 2020*. Today’s most innovative banks are being rewarded by charting a new, digital path to provide a better customer experience while increasing security, meeting KYC compliance requirements, and entering new markets.

“At Banking Exchange, it’s easy to see the value digital-first tools are bringing our banking leaders,” said Banking Exchange Publisher Erik Vander Kolk. “We look forward to an engaging discussion around how the banking industry can foster innovation to create new ways to tackle some of the more complex KYC issues and enable banks to be more competitive in new markets and with new and existing customers.”

Webinar participants include:

Tyler Crawford, Bankers Healthcare Group, Chief Operating Officer

Anand Sathiyamurthy, Flagstar Bank, Chief Product Officer

Daniel Sheehan, Professional Bank, Chairman and CEO

John Baird, Vouched, Co-founder and CEO

The webinar, titled “From KYC to IDV: How Three Leading Banks are Utilizing Cutting-Edge Digital Tools to Onboard, Win and Wow Customers,” will be at 11:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, June 23. To register, click here.

*Source: Research Brief: Bank Branch Closure Update (2017-2020), National Community Reinvestment Coalition

About Vouched

Vouched is proprietary artificial intelligence and computer vision that powers end-to-end visual identity verification and fraud detection online in real-time. An expert on more than 450 government-issued identity documents, including driver’s licenses, passports, and permanent resident cards, in 50+ countries, Vouched helps banks, gig and sharing companies, and hospital and healthcare providers verify and onboard users to provide access to life’s most critical services instantly.

For more information on Vouched, visit www.vouched.id, or contact Vouched communications at 1-800-674-8798 or press@vouched.id.

About Flagstar Bank

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $29.4 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 87 retail locations in 27 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $247.4 billion of loans representing over 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

BHG is transforming the financial industry; leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only the number one source for professional loans, but the creator of the largest community bank network in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $8 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform. Building on nearly two decades of innovation, BHG and its family of brands now offer a full suite of financial solutions that span business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans, credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing with a focus in patient lending.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running, and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To learn more about BHG’s financial solutions, visit bankershealthcaregroup.com, and for more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Professional Bank currently operates through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties. It also has a Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

