Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.: DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE Announces 9th Anniversary Campaign with New Characters and a Times Square Takeover in New York!

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Dokkan9thAnniv–Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s mobile app DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE—the exhilarating beat em’ up battle game featuring events and characters from Dragon Ball, in over 170 countries—is celebrating its 9th Anniversary with exciting in-game and in-person festivities.









“Who is the GOAT?” New Characters, Broly and Gogeta appear in Times Square!



As a part of the 9th Anniversary Campaign, two new characters being introduced to DOKKAN BATTLE —, “Super Saiyan Broly”, and “Super Saiyan Gogeta”—will be showcased on the billboard, “ The One” in Times Square.



Be sure to check out the Times Square takeover happening from July 8th EDT!



*Takeover Period: 7/8/2024 9:00 – 7/14/2024 23:59 EDT(TBD)



*Event duration and content may change without notice.

The 9th Anniversary Campaign



New, returning and veteran players alike are invited to participate in the 9th Anniversary Campaign, featuring new content including special missions and login bonuses with bountiful rewards and new characters from the movie “Dragon Ball Super: Broly”.

Summons: “Dokkan Festival” and “Legendary Summon Carnival”



The new SSR characters “Super Saiyan Broly” and “Super Saiyan Gogeta” will be featured in the “Dokkan Festival” and “Legendary Summon Carnival” summons respectively, which will be available during the anniversary.



Super Saiyan Broly can transform into Full Power state, and Super Saiyan Gogeta can transform into Super Saiyan God SS Gogeta! These characters possess powerful skills so be sure to include them in your team!



Plus, we’ll implement a feature that will allow users to perform summons at discount prices, so make sure to check the in-game announcements for more details!

Tons of Thanks! 9th Anniversary! Maximum Dokkan Login Bonus



The first time a player logs in during the campaign, they will receive 30 Dragon Stones, “Tons of Thanks Summon Tickets”, “Special Select Character Dragon Stone 4”, and “[Invitation to the Ultimate Battle] Gogeta”. Players that continue to login once a day during the campaign will receive 3 Dragon Stones per day (up to a total of 111 Dragon Stones), Celebration Summon Tickets, and 9th Anniversary Coins.

9 th Anniversary Missions



New special 9 th anniversary missions will be available with lots of rewards! Clear the daily missions and special missions in “Beyond the Ultimate! 9th Anniv. Celebration Missions” and get up to 51 Dragon Stones and 9th Anniversary Coins. Clear all 7 missions that will be gradually added in “9th Anniversary! 7 Great Super Missions” to get special commemorative 9 th Anniversary Unique Titles. Get “Movie Bosses” Category-exclusive EX Skill Orbs by clearing missions in “Tough Struggle for Survival! Planet Vampa”

DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE



Official Website: https://dbz-dokkan.bn-ent.net/en/

Official Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/dokkan_global

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id951627425?mt=8

Google Play:



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bandainamcogames.dbzdokkanww

Languages: English, French, Korean, Traditional Chinese, German, Spanish



Copyrights:



©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION



©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

*All information in this press release is current as of the day of this announcement. Please be aware that all information herein is subject to change without announcement.



*Please be sure to display copyright information when posting logos or images.



*Mobile data costs required for use of the content are not included.



*Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. The App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.



*Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.

