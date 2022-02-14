Home Business Wire  Bancor Drops Condom NFTs “DEXLoverz” on Valentine’s Day
Business Wire

 Bancor Drops Condom NFTs “DEXLoverz” on Valentine’s Day

di Business Wire

 

ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bancor–Bancor today announced its first NFT collection, “DEXLoverz” Condom NFTs, to highlight Impermanent Loss Protection on Valentine’s Day.


Minted on Polygon, the collection features 1,500 Condom NFTs with varying levels of rare attributes. Recipients of DEXLoverz include active users in Bancor’s DAO, as well as users who suffered extreme cases of Impermanent Loss on popular AMMs like Uniswap, Sushiswap, Balancer. The condom NFTs, designed by DIGITALAX, will be airdropped on Valentine’s Day as a reminder to urge DeFi liquidity providers to protect the tokens they love and practice Safe DEX.

Bancor has been developing innovative liquidity products since its launch: Bancor V1 introduced the first automated market maker (AMM) in 2017, while the current Bancor V2.1 addresses Impermanent Loss, a common issue in DeFi plaguing users who deposit their assets in AMM liquidity pools. When Impermanent Loss occurs, it can cause the cumulative value of the pooled tokens to be worth less than holding the assets in the user’s wallet. Roughly 50% of users suffer negative returns due to Impermanent Loss, a recent study found.

Bancor’s “Safe Staking” solution offers single-sided liquidity and Impermanent Loss protection, allowing users to earn higher profits with lower risk. In 2021, LPs earned over $250 million on Bancor in tokens like ETH, WBTC, LINK, SNX and more, with APRs reaching 40-60%.

Nate Hindman, Bancor’s Head of Growth, said: “Staking in DeFi liquidity pools is not a passive income strategy. It is a risky trading strategy that can lead to heavy losses. Bancor is the only DEX offering token holders and DAOs real passive income through its Impermanent Loss protection model. The DEXLoverz collection aims to bring awareness of Impermanent Loss to DeFi users and remind them there’s a safe way to stake at Bancor.”

DEXLoverz holders will get access to exclusive benefits, events and utilities on Bancor in the future. Initially, holders can stake their DEXLoverz on DIGITALAX to earn rewards. To celebrate the drop, Bancor is giving away 10 DEXLoverz to 10 winners – visit Bancor’s blog for more details.

Bancor’s new proposed protocol update, Bancor 3, will make Impermanent Loss Protection even easier and cheaper to use, so users can earn more while doing less.

Practice Safe DEX now. Check your Impermanent Loss at IL.WTF and stake safely on Bancor.

Helpful Links

  1. What is Impermanent Loss?
  2. Bancor 3
  3. DeFi’s Silent Killer
  4. Bancor FAQs

About Bancor

Bancor is the only decentralized staking protocol that allows you to earn on your favorite tokens with single-asset exposure and 100% protection from Impermanent Loss. Bancor generates millions in fees per month for depositors, offering up to 60% APR on tokens like ETH, WBTC, LINK & more.

Video: Youtube | Dropbox

Images

Contacts

Nate Hindman

nate@bancor.network

Articoli correlati

Dragos Welcomes NSA and CISA as Trusted Advisors for Neighborhood Keeper, Increasing OT Cybersecurity for Industrial Infrastructure

Business Wire Business Wire -
HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dragos, Inc., a provider of cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, has announced initiatives...
Continua a leggere

Symphony RetailAI Vice President Named a Recipient of Food Logistics 2022 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
With more than 20 years of experience in grocery and supply chain, Troy Prothero is recognized for his ability...
Continua a leggere

Momentum Builds for First Bermuda Risk Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
BDA Welcomes Streamlined Arrival Protocols into Bermuda Effective March 7 HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BermudaRiskSummit--The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) is excited...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Dragos Welcomes NSA and CISA as Trusted Advisors for Neighborhood Keeper, Increasing OT Cybersecurity...

Business Wire