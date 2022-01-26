Bamboo Health Publishes 2021 Annual Impact Report

2021 recap highlights the company’s key accomplishments and vision for revolutionizing care coordination for over 1 billion patient encounters annually in support of whole person care

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bamboo Health™, formerly Appriss Health and PatientPing, a healthcare technology solutions company focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care, today announced the release of the company’s 2021 Annual Impact Report. The 2021 overview offers comprehensive insights into the healthcare organization’s success as it continues to execute its vision of revolutionizing healthcare in the U.S. by connecting every payer, provider, and care team member to address whole person care.

Much like the year that preceded it, 2021 brought continued complexity and uncertainty to the healthcare industry as the sector continued to face challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with a nationwide mental health and substance use crisis. Over the past 12 months, Bamboo Health has remained committed to laying a foundation for the future of care coordination while supporting state governments, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems, providers, and payers in their efforts to offer greater visibility of all the conditions an individual is managing along with a path to intervene.

In 2021, Bamboo Health was proud to:

Impact over one billion patient encounters

Elevate how care is coordinated and delivered at more than 2,500 hospitals nationally

Support 7,955 post-acute facilities and 25,000 pharmacies

Work with 45 state governments plus the Military Health System and Veterans Health Administration

Partner with 32 health plans

Bolster Delaware’s efforts to exceed 100,000 referrals in its third year of Bamboo Health’s OpenBeds ® referral network

referral network Collaborate with customers, including Monarch on a Pings™ solution for real-time admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) e-notifications whenever patients experience a care event

Partner with the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers to deliver higher quality healthcare to its underserved and vulnerable patient populations

True care coordination sits at the heart of Bamboo Health’s vision, as it’s one of the most powerful tools to help improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary encounters and costs. This means delivering comprehensive, actionable insights to all care settings, providing workflow tools to enable clinicians to intervene, and supporting clinicians in providing truly holistic care. All of which needs to be done during critical moments based on real-time data. The 2021 Impact Report highlights many real-life achievements the company has attained, in collaboration with its healthcare customers, always with the goal squarely focused on impacting patient care like never before.

“As highlighted in our most recent Impact Report, our organization made significant strides toward empowering better healthcare for all communities nationwide in 2021,” said Rob Cohen, CEO of Bamboo Health. “Never before has the promise of data, actionable insights, and intervention tools at the point of care to guide providers’ decision making for each patient been closer to reality, and we are proud to be at the center of this change. We remain dedicated to continuing to innovate and partner to broaden our solutions and ultimately, cover more lives.”

For more on fighting the opioid epidemic and efficiently managing patient populations, and additional information about our accomplishments and goals, read the full 2021 Annual Impact Report.

Bamboo Health (formerly known as Appriss Health + Patient Ping) is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 7,955 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, 32 health plans, 45 state governments, and over one million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.

