Bambee Recognized on Forbes List of “America’s Best Startup Employers” for Third Year in a Row

Once Again Ranked Top 5 among Los Angeles Companies

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#beststartups–Bambee, the company that seeks to solve even the most complex HR issues for America’s small businesses, was named to Forbes “America’s Best Startup Employers 2022.” The company received the same honor in both 2020 and 2021. For the third year in a row, Bambee was also listed as a top 5 company with headquarters in Los Angeles.

According to Forbes: “America’s Best Startup Employers 2022 were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating three key factors: employee satisfaction, employee reputation, and company growth. To be considered for the ranking, employers must have their headquarters based in the US, and founded between 2012 and 2019.”

“It’s incredibly gratifying to be on the list of Forbes Best Startup Employers for three years running,” said Allan Jones, Founder and CEO. “We’ve been very intentional about the culture we’re trying to create, the space where our people work, the benefits we provide, and our efforts for Bambee to be our employees’ most authentic working experience. I’m also grateful that we were named in the top 5 of L.A. businesses and would like to congratulate all these great companies who are trying to make a positive difference in the lives of their customers and their employees.”

The fast-growth HR company is looking to double the size of its staff by December of this year, with key hires in technology, HR expertise, and sales.

ABOUT BAMBEE

Allan Jones founded Bambee in 2016. Bambee has been at the forefront of solving HR problems for small businesses since its inception. Bambee puts their customers HR on autopilot, starting with a dedicated HR manager and smart automation. Bambee helps each company navigate the complex regulatory world of compliance, HR policy, employee relations, and HR strategy — including internal investigations, hires, furloughs, and return to work procedures. The combination of a real HR manager coupled with an intelligent software platform gets Bambee customers to HR compliance and helps keep them compliant. In October 2021, Goldman Sachs celebrated Jones as one of the 100 most intriguing entrepreneurs, at their Builders + Innovators Summit. Learn more at www.Bambee.com.

