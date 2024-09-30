Balmoral Funds Acquires DWFritz Automation, LLC

LOS ANGELES & WILSONVILLE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DWFritz Automation (“DWF” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customized nano-automation solutions and precision metrology, has been acquired from Sandvik AB (OM: SAND) by an affiliate of Balmoral Funds LLC. Balmoral’s acquisition partners include industry veterans Michael Pacione, Paul Cihak, Tyler McCoy, and Jason Darley, who will serve as owners and board members, bringing their expertise in automation, semiconductor, and A&D technology. The Company is debt-free with a significant cash balance to invest in growth.





This strategic move positions DWF as an independent leader in custom precision automation, specializing in micron-level metrology, testing and assembly. The company’s unique engineering talent and innovative solutions address complex, labor-intensive challenges across diverse industries, making DWF a trusted partner for cutting-edge manufacturing needs. With its new leadership, refined strategy, and key partnerships, DWF is set to drive innovation, accelerate growth, and establish new standards in advanced automation, while better serving customers in multiple dynamic sectors including medtech, electronics, e-mobility and energy, among others.

Mr. Michael Pacione, a 34-year industry veteran with extensive experience in leadership roles in automation and metrology at ABB, ATS, and KUKA, will serve as CEO and board member for DWF. “I’m thrilled to join DWF and lead this exceptional team at such an exciting time.” said Michael. “DWF’s custom nano-automation solutions are truly impressive, pushing the boundaries of innovation in high-precision manufacturing. By upgrading our technology, refining business processes, and advancing software development, we are positioning DWF for sustainable growth and operational efficiency. These efforts will also empower our talented employees to unlock their full technical potential, enabling them to drive innovation and deliver exceptional solutions at scale, ensuring we continue meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

Interim Chief Commercial Officer Paul Cihak, also a Board Member, with 23 years of experience at STMicroelectronics, brings extensive experience in strategic accounts, global sales leadership, and business development. Paul added: “I’m excited to support DWF’s commercial organization by revitalizing cherished long-standing relationships and building new customer partnerships. DWF is already a trusted problem solver for the most complex challenges our customers face, and we’re excited to expand our reach, delivering these innovative and tailored solutions to a broader range of industries and clients as we continue to grow the business.”

Robin Nourmand, Managing Director at Balmoral Funds, affirms the firm’s intention to invest substantially in DWF and notes, “Our partnership with the management team and retention and augmentation of all key technical talent at DWF is rooted in a shared vision of growth and innovation. By providing DWF with the necessary resources, including capital and strategic support, we are confident in the company’s ability to achieve our mutual objectives and unlock the company’s full potential. We look forward to working closely with the team to drive significant advancements, while empowering DWF to build on its legacy as an industry leader.”

About Balmoral

Balmoral is a Los Angeles, CA based private equity fund that was founded in 2005. Balmoral’s objective is to be the financial partner of choice for entrepreneurial and successful C-suite executives and operating advisors creating transformative, revitalizing change in the businesses they co-invest in together. Balmoral has approximately $1.3 billion of assets under management. Balmoral typically invests in companies that have revenues between $30 to $500 million and require equity investments of $10 to $120 million, with the capability of doing more in particularly compelling opportunities.

About DWFritz Automation

DWF, headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, outside Portland, is a leading provider of customized nano-automation solutions, precision metrology, inspection equipment, and high-precision assembly for advanced manufacturing. Leveraging its strong foundation in engineering talent and proprietary technology, DWF delivers innovative solutions tailored to industries such as E-mobility, consumer electronics, medical devices, automotive, and more. The Company’s expertise in high-precision robotic assembly, advanced measurement systems, and automated optical inspection are a few examples of how DWF enables clients to achieve high levels of precision, efficiency, and quality in their manufacturing processes. With a global customer base and a reputation for excellence in both product quality and customer support, DWF Automation continues to push the boundaries of automation manufacturing technology. For more information, email info@dwfritz.com or call +1 (800) 763-4161 or +1 (503) 598-9393.

Contacts

Robin Nourmand (310) 473-3684