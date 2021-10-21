Ballogy Named Official Skills Assessment Platform of Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan

Partnership Helps Michigan Coaches, Teams and Players Quantify Their Progress in-game and out

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BCAM—Ballogy Inc., the industry standard for youth athletic skills measurement and tracking and leading exposure platform for athletes aspiring to get to the next level in their sport, announced today that it is partnering with the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) to offer Ballogy Pro to its coaches and teams statewide.

Ballogy Pro includes the Ballogy Skills Assessment (BSA) which is the industry’s first objective skills metric that enables coaches to track their players’ development and overall team progress with ease via the Ballogy app, using a validated data-driven approach.

“We’ve found that many coaches are challenged to quantify their team’s collective progress, as well as each individual’s skill development outside of in-game stats,” said Dan Young, executive director of BCAM. “We are excited to announce that we are partnering with Ballogy to help bridge this gap.”

The Ballogy Skills Assessment is the result of extensive research and feedback gathered from middle school, high school, and college-level coaches and athletes. The assessment consists of 100 shot attempts, challenging players to make free throws, short-range, midrange, and long-range shots from various locations within a set time limit. Video of the test is captured in the Ballogy app and reviewed, verified, and scored by Ballogy Certified Coaches. The score that is generated from the BSA is useful, simple, objective, and relevant, creating healthy competition among athletes at every level and encouraging improvement.

In preparation for the Ballogy Skills Assessment, Ballogy offers a development plan for all athletes at any stage in their basketball journey. The Ballogy Curriculum includes beginner, intermediate and advanced levels of development. Each level is composed of drills that apply to the skill level and suggested shot distance of the participant.

With the Ballogy platform BCAM coaches will:

Maximize team development by fostering healthy competition among teammates

Establish a baseline score for each player to help you make informed coaching decisions

Highlight areas of focus to drive maximum improvement

Provide your players with a whole new level of exposure and visibility to the next level.

“We are honored to partner with the BCAM and its more than 5,000 junior high, senior high and college men and women coaches to offer the Ballogy experience,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “Our technology brings the best in athletic skills measurement, tracking, and recruiting to coaches continue to inspire growth and development in all their players seeking to reach the next level of their sport.”

The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools, and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. To learn more, please visit https://www.ballogy.com/

About Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM)

Since 1976, the purpose of the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan has been for the betterment of basketball in the state of Michigan. Forty-two years later, BCAM continues to show that it is the voice of basketball in Michigan. BCAM has also gained respectability nationwide by being a leader in clinics, academic awards, scholarship programs, websites, awards for players and coaches, official coach relationships, and as a policy setter for national concerns. BCAM unites junior high, senior high and college men and women coaches. BCAM now has over 5650 members including over 500 lifetime members. In 1998, BCAM applied for and received federal tax-exempt status under 501 (c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. To learn more, please visit https://www.bcam.org/

