Ballogy and Spokane Hoopfest Association Partner to Deliver Premier Basketball Experience

Ballogy Skills Challenge Incorporated Into Largest 3-on-3 Tournament in the World

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BSA—Ballogy Inc., the industry standard for youth athletic skills measurement and tracking, and leading exposure platform, today announced a partnership with the Spokane Hoopfest Association, the organizer and operator of the largest outdoor 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world, Hoopfest 2022, June 25-26.

Leading up to the tournament, players have an opportunity to compete in the Spokane Hoopfest Ladder Challenge presented by McDonald’s, which goes live on the Ballogy mobile app May 19. The Ballogy app also enables tournament participants to stay connected with Hoopfest organizers and each other before, during, and after the in-person event.

“Our mission is to inspire, connect, and grow basketball in the greater Spokane community by offering the best and most inclusive basketball experience on earth,” said Riley Stockton, executive director of Spokane Hoopfest Association. “To accomplish this mission and expand beyond the 2-day event itself, the Ballogy app will help us bring shooting challenges to gyms, driveways, and anywhere in between.”

Ballogy is the first performance analytics app that enables youth and amateur basketball players at any skill level to track their development and measurably improve their skills. The Ballogy mobile app also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share their results with coaches and college networks. Ballogy offers a development plan for all athletes at any stage in their basketball journey.

“We are extremely honored to partner with such an established program whose mission is to shape a lifelong enjoyment of the game,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We look forward to building on the excitement leading up to Hoopfest.”

For more information about Hoopfest 2022 and to register to participate, please visit https://www.spokanehoopfest.net/.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. https://www.ballogy.com/

