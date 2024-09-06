Ball Over Everything: NBA® 2K25 Launches Worldwide

NBA 2K25 Elevates the Game Featuring Enhanced Realism and Control with ProPLAY™ Technology, New Competitive Modes, Community-Driven Features, and Much More

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, 2K announced that NBA® 2K25, the latest iteration of the top-selling NBA video game simulation series, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. NBA 2K25 for New Gen features major gameplay updates powered by ProPLAY™, new competitive modes in MyTEAM and The City, the return of nostalgic fan-favorite features, new role-playing experiences across MyCAREER, MyNBA, The W, and more. NBA 2K25 New Gen is available on PS5®, Xbox Series X|S and, for the first time, PC.









“NBA 2K25 has finally arrived, building off community feedback and bringing players the ultimate basketball proving grounds where they can showcase their skills and Ball Over Everything,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “With the debut of thrilling new competitive modes in The City and MyTEAM, alongside enhanced features and tutorials for beginners, NBA 2K25 offers an unparalleled experience for both seasoned veterans and newcomers. There has never been a better time to step onto the court.”

NBA 2K25 features a series of exciting innovations across New Gen platforms:

GAMEPLAY POWERED BY ProPLAY™ – NBA 2K25 takes realism to the next level with 9,000 new animations, directly translated from real NBA footage. This includes 1,500 dribbling animations, 1,100 signature shot animations from most 2023-2024 rostered NBA players, and 1,300 off-ball animations, delivering an immersive and authentic gameplay experience.

takes realism to the next level with 9,000 new animations, directly translated from real NBA footage. This includes 1,500 dribbling animations, 1,100 signature shot animations from most 2023-2024 rostered NBA players, and 1,300 off-ball animations, delivering an immersive and authentic gameplay experience. ALL-NEW DRIBBLE ENGINE – NBA 2K25 features one of the biggest changes to gameplay in 15 years, with an all-new dribble engine powered by ProPLAY™, including dynamic motion from real NBA footage to create a new and more authentic feel.

features one of the biggest changes to gameplay in 15 years, with an all-new dribble engine powered by ProPLAY™, including dynamic motion from real NBA footage to create a new and more authentic feel. THE CITY – Drawing on player feedback, NBA 2K25 welcomes players with a whole new revamped interactive City designed to feel more connected and intimate, a competitive hub on the Boulevard of the Stars, the all-new ranked mode Proving Grounds, the return of MyCOURT and iconic 2K15 MyPARKS, and much more.

– Drawing on player feedback, welcomes players with a whole new revamped interactive City designed to feel more connected and intimate, a competitive hub on the Boulevard of the Stars, the all-new ranked mode Proving Grounds, the return of MyCOURT and iconic 2K15 MyPARKS, and much more. YOUR MyTEAM, YOUR WAY – NBA 2K25 introduces one of the biggest upgrades to MyTEAM in its history -Triple Threat Park, in addition to three other new game modes, including Breakout, Showdown and King of the Court, refreshing both the single player and multiplayer experiences in MyTEAM. MyTEAM also features the return of the Auction House with an updated and streamlined process of searching, buying, and selling by consolidating everything into a one-stop shop.

introduces one of the biggest upgrades to MyTEAM in its history -Triple Threat Park, in addition to three other new game modes, including Breakout, Showdown and King of the Court, refreshing both the single player and multiplayer experiences in MyTEAM. MyTEAM also features the return of the Auction House with an updated and streamlined process of searching, buying, and selling by consolidating everything into a one-stop shop. HEART OF A DYNASTY – MyCAREER in NBA 2K25 is all about building the next great dynasty. Ranked against the nine best teams in NBA history, players will vie to make deep playoff runs and win championships in order to climb the Dynasty Rankings and etch their legacy above the best. Before winning it all, players can lay the foundation of their career and relive their MyPLAYER’s journey to the NBA in a new flashback story called Heart of a Dynasty .

MyCAREER in is all about building the next great dynasty. Ranked against the nine best teams in NBA history, players will vie to make deep playoff runs and win championships in order to climb the Dynasty Rankings and etch their legacy above the best. Before winning it all, players can lay the foundation of their career and relive their MyPLAYER’s journey to the NBA in a new flashback story called . BECOME A LEGEND IN THE W – Players can eclipse WNBA Legends and clash with rising stars in NBA 2K25 , becoming the GOAT of The W against past and present greats, including WNBA stars like cover athlete A’ja Wilson or this year’s rookie class.

– Players can eclipse WNBA Legends and clash with rising stars in , becoming the GOAT of The W against past and present greats, including WNBA stars like cover athlete A’ja Wilson or this year’s rookie class. THE STEPH ERA – MyNBA mode introduces new innovations and features, including The Steph Era, where fans can relive or rewrite the championship-studded legacy of the 2017 Golden State Warriors. MyGM arrives on New Gen for the first time enabling players to take on the role as an NBA Team’s General Manager in a full-fledged role-playing experience.

– MyNBA mode introduces new innovations and features, including The Steph Era, where fans can relive or rewrite the championship-studded legacy of the 2017 Golden State Warriors. MyGM arrives on New Gen for the first time enabling players to take on the role as an NBA Team’s General Manager in a full-fledged role-playing experience. LEARN 2K – NBA 2K25 introduces Learn 2K, a new mode allowing players to learn everything from the basic mechanics of 2K all the way through how to execute the most advanced moves. Whether players want to try out the new Rhythm Shooting, learn the hundreds of moves, play mini-games, run drills, or work through practice scenarios, Learn 2K is an educational tool built to make NBA 2K25 more accessible for all.

NBA 2K25 Seasons includes all-new rewards and earnable content every six weeks kicking off with Season 1 at launch. Each Season comes with 40 Levels of seasonal rewards and items for players to earn, while the Season 1 Pro Pass (sold separately) features an additional 40 Levels of premium content to earn before the end of Season 1. Starting with 61 tracks at launch, the NBA 2K25 soundtrack adds new music at the start of each Season, with updates from major record labels like Interscope, Capitol, as well as talented artists and producers.

Visit the NBA 2K25 official website for a full breakdown of the SKU details and more information.

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K25 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB.

Follow NBA 2K on TikTok, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Facebook for the latest NBA 2K25 news.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

