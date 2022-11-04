Balance Theory Wins the 5th Annual Cybersecurity Startup Challenge

FULTON, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies, today announced Balance Theory as the winner of its Fifth Annual DataTribe Challenge.

Balance Theory provides a knowledge sharing and collaboration platform purpose-built for security, the “GitHub of cybersecurity.” Created by intelligence community veterans with extensive experience across the most sophisticated security operations in the world, Balance Theory enables organizations to realize dramatic productivity gains and to better operationalize institutional knowledge by ensuring that security professionals have the right answer at their fingertips at all times. They do this through domain-specific templates and dashboards, an architecture designed for highly-sensitive security environments, and extensive automation.

Further, the truly transformative nature of Balance Theory comes through the platform’s ability to enable highly-controlled collaboration and sharing with third-party micro-networks and between organizations. This unlocks the power of an interconnected cyber community sharing not just intelligence on cyber threats, but holistic approaches to cyber solutions.

The DataTribe Challenge is a unique annual competition that brings together entrepreneurs from around the world to identify technology startups with a vision to disrupt cybersecurity and data science. As the 2022 DataTribe Challenge winner, Balance Theory will move forward in the investment process with DataTribe with the possibility of them receiving up to $2 million in seed capital.

“Every year we are astonished by the talent and innovation we see through the DataTribe Challenge. It’s humbling and reassuring the way founders are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible within cybersecurity and data science,” said John Funge, Managing Director of DataTribe. “This year proved to be no different. It was incredibly hard narrowing down to the Finalists. There are a tremendous number of amazing startups that don’t make it into the Finals. We are excited to move forward with Balance Theory. They are extremely impressive.”

Balance Theory aligns with DataTribe’s mission to build once-in-a-generation companies centered around teams and technologies coming out of the intelligence community. The community-wide collaboration vision of Balance Theory addresses a key gap that, if filled, has the potential to change the entire cybersecurity industry.

“We are excited and honored to be chosen as the winner of the Challenge. We are grateful to the DataTribe, the judges and the other incredible startups that participated in the competition,” said Greg Baker, CEO and Co-Founder of Balance Theory. “We are thrilled to be partnering with DataTribe.”

To learn more about the 5th Annual DataTribe Challenge winner, please visit: https://datatribe.com/challenge

