Bakkt to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, announced today it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March.

Management will attend:

  • Jefferies Payments & FinTech Summit on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Fintech & Payments Conference on Thursday, March 3, 2022; fireside chat with Gavin Michael, Chief Executive Officer at 1:55PM ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods presentation from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bakkt.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available after the event.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s platform, now available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/

