Bakkt App Reaches 1 Billion Points + Miles Linked Milestone Only 6 Months After Public Launch

With countless options, Bakkt customers continue to see value in growing digital asset economy

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, LLC (“Bakkt”), the digital asset marketplace founded in 2018, announced today that 1 billion points and miles have been linked on the Bakkt app, a major milestone since the app was launched to the public in March of this year. With users able to load their loyalty points from select hotels, airlines, and retailers, the Bakkt app has seen exponential growth with customers taking advantage of the functionality to track and leverage their digital assets in a number of exciting ways, including, with participating rewards partners, the ability to convert their rewards to cash and buy cryptocurrency, gift cards or even spend on everyday purchases.

“In 6 months since full public launch, the Bakkt app has seen tremendous validation of our approach and this is a landmark moment as we continue to scale our business,” said Bakkt Chief Executive Officer Gavin Michael. “Our customers are seeing the value of Bakkt’s innovative platform and embracing the broader possibilities of their rewards and loyalty points through our growing network of partners.”

Bakkt customers have recognized the value in seeing their rewards and loyalty points all in one place. For participating rewards partners, we have seen customers leveraging their loyalty points and miles in a number of exciting ways. For example, a significant number have chosen to purchase bitcoin or gift cards, marking a continuing trend towards consumers embracing the digital asset economy. This is backed up by recent data from the Bakkt “U.S. Consumer Crypto Survey,” which found that nearly half (48%) of U.S. consumers reported investing money in cryptocurrency during the first half of 2021, showing that the U.S. population, especially those in younger generations, sees value in these assets while seeking frictionless digital experiences.

Bakkt is empowering and strengthening its growing partner network to tap into the great opportunities for customer engagement. Bakkt aims to help partners facilitate new customer experiences by leveraging emerging digital solutions that deliver a frictionless customer journey while also providing more choice and flexibility.

To download the Bakkt App, visit the App Store® and Google Play Store TM.

About Bakkt

Bakkt® is a trusted digital asset marketplace that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s retail platform, now available through the recently-released Bakkt App, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/

