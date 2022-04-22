Bakkt Announces Two Appointments to its Board of Directors

De’Ana Dow and Jill Simeone bring experience and industry expertise to Bakkt’s Board

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: De’Ana Dow, partner and general counsel at Capitol Counsel, LLC, and Jill Simeone, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY).

“I’m pleased to welcome De’Ana and Jill to the Bakkt board. They bring decades of experience in financial and retail sectors, adding to our board’s depth and breadth of expertise. Their insight and contributions will be extremely valuable as we execute on Bakkt’s strategic plans in 2022 and beyond,” said Sean Collins, Chair of Bakkt’s Board of Directors. “The multifaceted diversity of our board, bolstered further by our new directors, aligns with our core belief that differing perspectives strengthen our products and culture.”

Ms. Dow is a respected expert on financial markets and regulatory issues. Her specialty is knowledge of futures and derivatives markets and the policies, rules and regulations of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, where she served in senior legal and policy making roles for over 20 years. With her deep regulatory background and financial industry expertise, she has effectively advised clients and provided effective counsel before U.S. regulatory bodies and Congress. Bakkt looks forward to Ms. Dow’s contributions, particularly in the areas of financial markets and regulation.

Ms. Simeone is a seasoned general counsel with deep experience advising boards. Over the past five years, as Etsy’s Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, she has acted as a trusted strategic advisor to Etsy’s Board of Directors, guiding through activism, management change, M&A transactions and rapid growth. Ms. Simeone has deep experience with governance, executive compensation, compliance, risk management, and ESG reporting. She also advises and reports regularly to Etsy’s Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Governance Committees, and leads the Board’s Investor Governance Outreach Program. Bakkt looks forward to Ms. Simeone’s contributions, particularly in the areas of corporate governance, retail, technology, and risk management.

The additions of Ms. Dow and Ms. Simeone to Bakkt’s Board of Directors are effective immediately, bringing the total number of directors to ten.

About Bakkt:

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, store, and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s platform, now available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/

