Baker Tilly and DSSI Collaborate to Help Manufacturers Optimize Indirect Spending

In a supply-chain environment facing rising costs, AI-based Dynamic Procurement tool provides 20-times-faster processing time to achieve a new standard of sourcing and purchasing savings.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading advisory CPA firm, Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly), and DSSI, LLC (DSSI), a source-to-pay services company focused on indirect materials and services, introduce Dynamic Procurement. This new analytics and reporting solution provides transparency, control and savings to manufacturing companies’ indirect spend management.

Powered by advanced artificial intelligence, Dynamic Procurement automates purchasing and spend optimization while providing a seamless transition into the development, execution and compliance of a managed procurement program. The platform is 20 times faster in sourcing file processing time compared to the manual process many organizations rely on, giving companies a new standard of savings in the sourcing and purchasing of indirect materials.

“Rising costs from inflation are causing our clients to change how their global supply chain functions,” said Baker Tilly Managing Partner Brad DeNoyer. “Dynamic Procurement helps our clients optimize areas of their business that historically may have been overlooked to improve transparency, cash flow and simplify processes.”

By bringing together Baker Tilly’s leading advisory, analytics and advanced technology capabilities and DSSI’s buying power and item master discipline, Dynamic Procurement enables manufacturing companies to:

Standardize and reduce costs by setting a single payment term and process across all managed suppliers, payment settlement and taxation to reduce costs and improve cash flow.

by setting a single payment term and process across all managed suppliers, payment settlement and taxation to reduce costs and improve cash flow. Consolidate vendors by bringing critical and preferred suppliers into one program to seamlessly assess current vendors, determine a road map for vendor consolidation and onboard new suppliers.

by bringing critical and preferred suppliers into one program to seamlessly assess current vendors, determine a road map for vendor consolidation and onboard new suppliers. Generate single purchase orders across multiple suppliers to create tighter internal financial controls.

to create tighter internal financial controls. Increase spend visibility with dashboards using advanced analytics, business intelligence, and key performance indicator reporting tools to make better strategic buying decisions.

with dashboards using advanced analytics, business intelligence, and key performance indicator reporting tools to make better strategic buying decisions. Easy online ordering to engage with managed content through a curated client-specific e-procurement system to provide harmonized pricing across all buying locations.

“We talk to a significant number of manufacturing companies today that are consumed with unprecedented cost increases and general chaos in the raw materials market. They’re looking for a comprehensive managed solution for their indirect materials, providing competitive pricing, standard payment terms and overall spend optimization, so that they can focus on their more strategic categories,” said Heidi Humphries, DSSI’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “That’s what we’ve built with Baker Tilly in the Dynamic Procurement tool, and we couldn’t be more excited about the value it will provide.”

Learn more about Baker Tilly’s Dynamic Procurement tool at bakertilly.com/specialties/indirect-spend-management

