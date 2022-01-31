Baker McKenzie Adds Former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. as a Partner in New York

Former Manhattan District Attorney brings 30+ years of experience in white collar criminal investigations; will lead Baker McKenzie’s cyber and data security practice





One of the most well-known law enforcement officials in the US, Cy led the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for 12 years, overseeing major criminal prosecutions and an office of more than 600 prosecutors. The office handled more than 100,000 cases per year, including high-profile investigations and prosecutions of complex, white collar and business crimes in the US and internationally, coordinating globally with the likes of the City of London Police, Paris Prosecutors’ Office, Singapore Attorney General, Europol, and Interpol.

“Cy is a respected, talented and collaborative white collar criminal defense attorney and Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers,” said Peter Tomczak, Chair of Baker McKenzie’s North America Litigation and Government Enforcement Practice. “We are thrilled that he will be joining our large and still growing North America team of trial and investigations lawyers focused on complex international legal issues. As multinational companies continue to face significant legal and compliance risks, Cy is the trusted adviser whom multinational clients turn to in crisis situations.”

As District Attorney in Manhattan, Cy was deeply involved in numerous international landmark investigations and prosecutions. His Cyber unit handled more than 2,000 forensic interrogations of devices annually, investigating and prosecuting significant cyber fraud, sex trafficking and related cases. Cy also co-founded New York City’s Cyber Critical Infrastructure Task Force, the only public–private partnership in the US to address risk and prevent cyberattacks on New York’s critical infrastructure. In addition, with the City of London Police, Cy founded the Global Cyber Alliance, a non-profit cross-border/cross-sector consortium to advise membership from every continent on cyber risks and cyberattack prevention.

Throughout his career, Cy has been a visible and vocal advocate on a range of justice issues. He is a sought-after speaker and author, and has testified multiple times before the US Congress and state agencies.

Cy will serve as Global Chair of Baker McKenzie’s Cybersecurity Practice. He will also be a member of the Firm’s North America Litigation & Government Enforcement Practice as well as the Firm’s Global Compliance & Investigations Practice.

“Cy is a proven leader working at the intersection of technology, cybersecurity and criminal investigations,” said Pamela Church, Chair of Baker McKenzie’s North America Intellectual Property & Technology Practice. “I look forward to connecting our clients with Cy as we help them navigate and succeed in this complex enforcement environment.”

Added Scott Brandman, Managing Partner of Baker McKenzie’s New York and Miami offices, “We are focused on continuing to grow our capabilities in New York, particularly in the transactional and cybersecurity space, and adding a prosecutor of Cy’s stature is a huge addition to our team. Cy is an institution in New York, known for his strong prosecutorial track record on high-profile criminal matters in Manhattan with major global significance. Clients looking for guidance on major investigations and sensitive matters will find Cy’s experience and knowledge indispensable.”

Cy joins Baker McKenzie’s growing bench of technology-focused practitioners in the US, including white collar investigations lawyer Jessica Nall and AI and trade secrets litigator Bradford Newman, both based in Silicon Valley. He also joins following the recent addition of former UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham in London, who specializes in data protection and privacy.

“I am delighted to join Baker McKenzie and work with its outstanding team of former prosecutors and investigations lawyers around the world,” said Cy. “The Firm is unmatched in its global platform, and I’m excited about the opportunities to provide business-focused guidance and advice to clients navigating major compliance risks.”

About Cyrus R. Vance Jr.

Cy Vance earned his BA from Yale University and his JD from Georgetown University Law Center. He is the son of Cyrus Vance Sr., former US Secretary of State under President Jimmy Carter.

Following law school, Cy spent six years as an Assistant District Attorney for Manhattan. In 1988, he joined the law firm Culp Dwyer in Seattle. In 1992, he co-founded the Seattle law firm McNaul, Helgren, Ebel and Vance (now McNaul Ebel Nawrot & Helgren). During that time, he also taught trial advocacy as an adjunct professor at Seattle University School of Law. He returned to New York in 2004 and joined Morvillo Abramowitz as a Partner. Cy won the election for New York County District Attorney in 2009, taking office in January 2010. He won two subsequent elections to remain in office, but declined to run again in 2021.

About Baker McKenzie’s Global Compliance & Investigations Practice

With more than 500 highly skilled practitioners across 76 offices in 46 countries, the Firm’s Compliance & Investigations Practice understands the regulatory, business and cultural landscape, wherever its clients are. And by connecting investigations and rapid crisis response with effective risk management solutions, the group’s integrated approach helps clients calibrate risk globally and safeguard their business. The practice has earned more Chambers and Legal 500 rankings than any other firm in the investigations, enforcement and risk management space.

About Baker McKenzie

Baker McKenzie helps clients overcome the challenges of competing in the global economy. We solve complex legal problems across borders and practice areas. Our unique culture, developed over 70 years, enables our 13,000 people to understand local markets and navigate multiple jurisdictions, working together as trusted colleagues and friends to instil confidence in our clients. (www.bakermckenzie.com)

