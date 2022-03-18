Home Business Wire Baker Hughes Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast
Business Wire

Baker Hughes Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

di Business Wire

HOUSTON & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) will hold a webcast on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 to discuss the results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. The webcast is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). A press release announcing the results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Central Time).

To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jud Bailey

+1 281-809-9088

investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

Media Relations

Thomas Millas

+1 713-879-2862

thomas.millas@bakerhughes.com

