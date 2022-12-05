Baillie Gifford Goes Live With SureVu for CSDR Compliance

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–corfinancial®, a leading provider of specialist software and services to the financial services sector, announces the implementation of its SDR (Settlement Discipline Regime) management software SureVu® at Edinburgh-based investment manager Baillie Gifford.

Baillie Gifford is unique in the UK in being a large-scale investment business that has remained an independent private partnership, who manage and advise £228bn (US$ 253bn) in specialist equity, fixed income and multi-asset portfolios for a global client base.

“SureVu is a very user-friendly system that clearly presents data on the problem trades that require attention. The ‘exceptions’ tab and the management dashboard is an immediate time-saver for us. The visibility and prioritisation that SureVu provides has improved efficiency for us, enabling us to proactively resolve unmatched trades before they fail,” says Daryl Salmon, Equity & Bond Operations Manager at Baillie Gifford. “Additionally, the shift towards a reduced settlement period is certainly driving operational process efficiencies across the investment management industry. By onboarding SureVu it is ultimately going to make our lives easier when T+1 comes into play,” explains Salmon.

“In an ever-tightening regulatory environment, it is even more critical to closely monitor trades through the settlement cycle,” says Bruce Hobson, CEO at corfinancial. “Following the introduction of the new CSDR regulation, it is imperative to have a timely and reliable solution that enables firms to effectively govern middle office processes.”

About corfinancial www.corfinancialgroup.com

corfinancial® provides software solutions and advisory services to banking and financial services organisations worldwide. It has offices in London, New York and Boston. salerio® is a post-trade processing solution. SureVu® empowers buy- and sell-side firms to monitor and track security trades throughout the settlement lifecycle. BITA Risk® provides Investor Profiling, Portfolio Analytics, ESG Management and Portfolio Monitoring solutions through the BITA Wealth application. paragon® is a comprehensive front-to-back office fixed income portfolio accounting, processing and reporting solution for banks. costars® is an investment administration platform for third party administrators, fund supermarkets and wealth management companies.

About Baillie Gifford

