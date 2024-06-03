Home Business Wire BAE Systems unveils NavStorm™-M at Joint Navigation Conference
Business Wire

BAE Systems unveils NavStorm™-M at Joint Navigation Conference

di Business Wire

Enhanced gun-hardened GPS receiver compliments extensive military GPS portfolio




CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the Joint Navigation Conference in Cincinnati, BAE Systems unveiled NavStorm™-M, a gun-hardened integrated anti-jamming and global positioning system (GPS) receiver for artillery, bombs, missiles, and unmanned systems. The newly enhanced GPS receiver is the latest addition to BAE Systems’ extensive portfolio of products that provide advanced and secure GPS solutions for airborne, ground, and weapons systems.

NavStorm-M features a layered protection approach using beamforming, anti-spoofing, resiliency, and software assurance. It is a next-generation Assured-Positioning, Navigation and Timing (A-PNT) device featuring M-Code GPS technology that supports warfighters through successful mission completion.

The capability is designed to meet the tight size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) requirements of unmanned aircraft systems, loitering munitions, hypersonic platforms, and other weapons – especially in gun-hardened applications. NavStorm-M delivers precise GPS navigation as a stand-alone system or when integrated with an inertial navigation system.

“With the introduction of the compact and highly jam- and spoof-resistant NavStorm-M, our team now provides advanced, cost-effective solutions for everyone in the M-Code space,” said Doug Lloyd, Director of Weapon Systems for GPS at BAE Systems. “Our broad portfolio allows us to solve our customers’ problems in a way that is scaled to specific SWaP-C and performance requirements.”

BAE Systems has delivered Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module products to more than 45 countries and has begun delivering M-Code GPS receivers in multiple form factors and levels of capability to the U.S. armed forces and its allies via the Foreign Military Sales program.

Production of NavStorm-M will take place at BAE Systems’ 278,000-square-foot engineering and manufacturing center of excellence in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

For additional information on BAE Systems’ line of military GPS products, visit https://baesystems.com/gps.

Contacts

Shelley Walcott, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-508-9107

shelley.walcott@baesystems.us

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

Articoli correlati

CMP Scientific Launches BioSummit™ CVA System, the Next-Generation cIEF-MS Platform for Charge Variant Analysis

Business Wire Business Wire -
BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CMP Scientific, a leader in capillary electrophoresis-mass spectrometry (CE-MS) technologies, is proud to announce the launch of...
Continua a leggere

amazee.io Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation

Business Wire Business Wire -
Milestone in security aligns with industry best practices.CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SOC2--Today, amazee.io, a Mirantis company, announced the completion of its...
Continua a leggere

Zones Honored with Prestigious Class IV Supplier of the Year Award from Mountain Plains Minority Supplier Development Council (MPMSDC)

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUBURN, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zones, a global solution provider renowned for its comprehensive IT services and solutions, is thrilled to announce...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php