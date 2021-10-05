Home Business Wire BAE Systems to Provide Worldwide Engineering and Technical Services to the Defense...
BAE Systems to Provide Worldwide Engineering and Technical Services to the Defense Logistics Agency

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) awarded BAE Systems, Inc. contracts totaling approximately $139.7 million for Energy Automation Operational Technology Sustainment. Under these task order contracts, BAE Systems will provide engineering and technical support services to help improve DLA’s ability to provision the Department of Defense’s (DoD) missions around the world.


“For the past 20 years, our engineering and technical subject matter experts have supported DLA’s mission of providing safe, on-time, accurate delivery and storage of fuel for our warfighters’ ships, planes, vehicles, and shore facilities,” said Lisa Hand, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions. “We bring enhanced insight into fuel system availability, while enabling DLA to improve its inventory storage and distribution performance worldwide.”

The company was awarded contracts for work in and outside the United States. BAE Systems will provide a range of services including around-the-clock sustainment, preventive and corrective maintenance, and integration of DLA’s Automated Tank Gauging, Independent Alarm Systems, and Overfill Protection Equipment on DoD fuel storage and distribution systems. This includes sensors, gauges, alarms, controls, and network communications at DoD fueling facilities.

