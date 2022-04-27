Home Business Wire BAE Systems to Develop New Techniques to Overwhelm Military Adversaries
Business Wire

BAE Systems to Develop New Techniques to Overwhelm Military Adversaries

di Business Wire

NASHUA, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAE Systems has been awarded a $2.8 million, three-year contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop a new approach to defeat adversaries: by overwhelming them with complexity.


As part of the Complexity Modeling in Multiple Domains (COMMAND) program, BAE Systems will develop highly complex models to capture the “decision calculus” of an adversary, provide an estimate of how different attacks will affect their ability to respond, and ultimately drive them to the point of indecision.

“The goal of the COMMAND program is to understand the imposition of complex Courses of Action against an adversary’s integrated systems of systems by modeling their decision calculus,” said Mike Miller, technical group lead at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs™ research and development organization. “From kinetic attacks to jamming communications and cyber attacks, determining a combination of these various attack surfaces will make it challenging for the adversary to react in a timely and coherent manner.”

As part of Joint All-Domain Operations, the U.S. Department of Defense seeks to integrate effects against targets within the adversary’s Observe, Orient, Decide, and Act loop to push the adversary into strategic paralysis. By using “complexity” as an attack surface, this technology will shape how information flows through an opponent’s decision making process.

Contacts

Paul Roberts, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-521-2381

paul.a.roberts@baesystems.com

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

Articoli correlati

Evanston Capital Announces Final Closing of Blockchain Venture Fund of Funds

Business Wire Business Wire -
EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evanston Capital Management, LLC (“Evanston Capital”), an alternative investment management firm, announced that it completed the final...
Continua a leggere

Iron Bow Technologies Ranked #25 of Washington Business Journal’s Largest Government Technology Contractors in Greater D.C.

Business Wire Business Wire -
HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Bow Technologies, an information technology solutions provider to government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Emplifi Report: Social Media Ad Spend Up 21% Year-to-Year, But Engagement is Flat

Business Wire Business Wire -
Instagram leads in user engagement and customer care; Facebook continues to lag NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Evanston Capital Announces Final Closing of Blockchain Venture Fund of Funds

Business Wire