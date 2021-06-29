Home Business Wire BAE Systems to Deliver M-Code Military GPS User Equipment to Germany
BAE Systems to Deliver M-Code Military GPS User Equipment to Germany

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAE Systems, Inc. received the first contract from the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Space Production Corps to deliver M-Code Military Global Positioning System User Equipment to Germany.


Under a Foreign Military Sales contract, BAE Systems will deliver advanced M-Code GPS technology to Germany, enabling precise, resilient, and secure geolocation and positioning capabilities that improve the effectiveness of allied operations.

“When your life depends on GPS, you want to make sure you receive the signal and that it’s real,” said Greg Wild, director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems. “With adversaries trying to jam and spoof signals to disrupt forces and make precision munitions miss their marks, there’s a growing need for trusted GPS, which M-Code delivers.”

The German FMS order focuses on BAE Systems’ Miniature PLGR Engine – M-Code (MPETM-M), the smallest, highest-performance M-Code GPS receiver for ground applications available today. MPE-M delivers precise positioning, navigation, and timing capabilities; anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities; a modern security architecture; and a size suitable for space-constrained applications.

BAE Systems will provide the first MPE-M receivers to Germany for integration, test, and evaluation in 2021. Work on the program will be performed at BAE Systems’ facilities in Cedar Rapids and Coralville, Iowa.

For additional information, visit: https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/product/gps-products.

DISTRIBUTION A: Approved for public release; distribution unlimited

