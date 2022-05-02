BAE Systems Opens Its New Manchester, N.H. Facility, Creating Job Opportunities and Expanding Production Capabilities

Home Business Wire BAE Systems Opens Its New Manchester, N.H. Facility, Creating Job Opportunities and...
MANCHESTER, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAE Systems has opened its new engineering and production facility in Manchester, N.H. as the latest step in a series of strategic facility investments across the country – including in Austin, Texas; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Huntsville, Ala.


The 200,000-square-foot Manchester facility includes engineering design space, modern laboratories, and office space, providing the company with additional capacity to support the design and development of electronic warfare (EW) systems for the United States and its allies.

“Our new Manchester facility is critical to developing next-generation electromagnetic warfare systems and accelerating the delivery of capabilities to our customers,” said Ray Brousseau, vice president and deputy general manager at BAE Systems Electronic Systems. “This investment will support our workforce, improve operational efficiency and research capabilities, and enable us to continue delivering high-quality, trusted products.”

BAE Systems’ advanced EW systems combine threat warning and self-protection capabilities to help pilots conduct their missions and return home safely. The growth of the company’s EW programs provides career growth opportunities for employees in Manchester. The company is hiring hundreds of skilled local candidates for critical roles to accommodate growth, including positions in engineering, finance, and project management.

“At BAE Systems, we offer challenging and rewarding work, great career opportunities, a welcoming culture, and an opportunity to take part in a mission that is critical to the safety and security of the U.S. military,” said Steve Copley, Manchester Project Director at BAE Systems. “Our Manchester facility provides an excellent, modern work environment for our employees, and deepens our roots in the Granite State.”

BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector is a global leader in researching, developing, implementing, and maintaining cutting-edge commercial, defense, and space electronics, with more than 6,000 employees in New Hampshire.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems, Inc. and its 34,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace and security company with 89,600 employees worldwide. We deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce and deliver— to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

