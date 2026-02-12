BAE Systems, Inc. Appoints Mona Bates Chief Information and Digital Officer

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems, Inc. has appointed Mona Bates senior vice president and Chief Information and Digital Officer, effective February 23, 2026.

In this role, Bates will be a member of the BAE Systems, Inc., senior leadership team, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Arseneault. She will be responsible for leading and executing the company’s technology and digital strategies to advance business priorities and enhance user experience. Bates will also lead the BAE Systems, Inc. IT function.

Bates has more than 20 years of IT and business expertise across industry and government, 15 years of which was with RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies) companies where she most recently served as the Chief Digital Officer for Collins Aerospace.

“Mona’s vision along with her deep technical and business expertise make her the right leader to help position our company for long-term success,” said Arseneault. “She will play a key role in shaping the company’s digital transformation agenda by aligning technology investments with evolving business needs. By championing a culture of delivery excellence and leveraging emerging technologies like AI and advanced analytics, she will work to unlock new capabilities for our company and for our customers.”

Bates received her bachelor’s degree in computer networking from Regis University and her master’s of business administration in information technology management from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.

Veronica Bonilla, BAE Systems

Mobile: 571-488-0456

veronica.bonilla@baesystems.us

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc