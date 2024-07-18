BAE Systems honors Leonardo DRS with a ‘Partner 2 Win’ Supplier of the Year award

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it received a BAE Systems ‘Partner 2 Win’ Supplier of the Year award. DRS was chosen from a select pool of suppliers that delivered exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector in 2023.





“We are proud to have received this prestigious award from BAE Systems. The recognition highlights DRS’s commitment to our customers and being a strategic partner,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems business unit. “DRS and BAE have a strong partnership, forged over many years of close cooperation, and through a collaborative approach we are able to provide the best technology to our warfighters.”

BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems engages regularly with its suppliers to share best practices to ensure that the components and materials incorporated in its products meet the highest quality standards.

“The development and manufacturing of BAE Systems’ cutting-edge technology is only possible thanks to our best-in-class supply partners,” said Ray Brousseau, vice president of Operations, Electronic Systems. “We thank Leonardo DRS for its support in helping us meet our customers’ needs.”

