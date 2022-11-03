BAE Systems Awarded £80 Million in Typhoon Avionics Support Contracts

Eurofighter avionics support contracts will help keep Typhoon aircraft mission ready





ROCHESTER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAE Systems will continue to service and support the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft’s avionics for the platform’s founding nations’ air forces in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy, for the next five years.

The agreements, worth £80 million, secure ongoing service and repairs for key avionics equipment such as displays, flight controls, and Helmet Mounted Displays, ensuring that the Typhoon is ready for deployment at all times.

“BAE Systems’ avionics service and support team helps our customers ensure that Typhoon is ready to secure our skies and support the UK’s international allies 24/7, 365 days a year,” said Jim Whittington, senior project manager at BAE Systems’ Rochester, UK facility. “The flexibility within these services will help increase our customers’ flying capability, whereby we are able to meet any additional service demands.”

Avionics service and support is a core focus for BAE Systems’ facility in Rochester, UK. The integrated team based at RAF Coningsby is embedded into the Typhoon Total Availability Enterprise contract, and they work closely to troubleshoot and undertake repairs. Their guaranteed turnaround times allow the customer to accurately plan aircraft operations.

Eurofighter is Europe’s largest defence programme. In addition to technological capabilities, the programme secures more than 100,000 jobs in Europe. At present, 681 Eurofighter aircraft have been sold to nine nations.

BAE Systems, Inc. and its 34,000 people are part of a global defence, aerospace, and security company with 89,600 employees worldwide.

