BAE Systems and Purisolve launch Promoveo Solutions joint venture

Promoveo Solutions will be positioned to provide IT services to the federal market


ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture (JV), Promoveo Solutions.

The JV is an outgrowth of a U.S. Small Business Administration-approved mentor-protégé agreement between BAE Systems and Purisolve, a historically under-utilized business zones (HUBZone) certified small business.

Promoveo will initially focus on competing to support the Department of Treasury, leveraging Purisolve’s 15 year history with the department, and BAE Systems’ expertise as a top government contractor. The Atlanta-based company will provide federal agencies an opportunity to meet their small business contracting goals for HUBZone contracts.

“Promoveo means to move forward,” said Al Whitmore, BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security sector president. “As the name suggests, with our experience as a leading systems integrator and Purisolve’s expertise in strategic IT support, this JV is poised to provide forward-thinking IT services to the federal government.”

Purisolve’s owner and President Wallace Jones added, “We are excited about working with BAE Systems and enjoying many years of shared success.”

About BAE Systems, Inc. BAE Systems, Inc. and its 34,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company. We deliver products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce, and deliver— to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

About Purisolve, Inc. Purisolve, founded in 2007, is a professional services consulting firm specializing in client solutions to improve information management, data analytics, and business intelligence. Purisolve is committed to helping clients become strategic data-driven organizations to increase revenues, reduce costs, or improve efficiencies. Purisolve, was derived by combining two words: “purity” and “solutions”. The word “purity” represents unblemished integrity, including professionalism and work ethic, which is a core value of our firm. The word “solutions” is a simple term that represents innovation and customer-focused results for solving problems.

