Badger Meter Enhances Smart Water Capabilities With Acquisition of Syrinix

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced the acquisition of Syrinix, Ltd., a privately held provider of intelligent water monitoring solutions, for £15 million, funded with available cash.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, Syrinix specializes in high-frequency pressure monitoring and leak detection within water distribution and collection networks. Its remote network monitoring equipment and cloud-based software platform deliver data, customized alerts and insights that empower customers with real-time asset monitoring to reduce water loss and improve asset life.

Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Badger Meter, stated, “We are pleased to add the hardware-enabled software capabilities of Syrinix into our smart water solutions portfolio. Leveraging our industry-leading ORION® Cellular endpoints and BEACON® software, we continue to expand our comprehensive digital solutions to operationalize real-time data into actionable insights that improve efficiency, resiliency and sustainability. I look forward to working alongside the talented Syrinix team to further our aim to preserve the world’s most precious resource.”

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit badgermeter.com.

About Syrinix

Syrinix is an award-winning global market leader in providing high-resolution data-led insights for utility networks. Its PIPEMINDER-ONE series of water and wastewater monitoring solutions, RADAR cloud-based network analysis platform, and Syrinix Intelligence analysis and consultancy services help cost-conscious utilities move network management from reactive to proactive, improving performance and saving time and money. For more information, visit syrinix.com/uk/

