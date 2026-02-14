Badger Meter Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Expands Share Repurchase Authorization

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share to shareholders of record on February 27, 2026, payable March 13, 2026.

In addition, the Board approved an increase to the Company’s share repurchase authorization by $75 million. This incremental authorization adds to the existing $75 million that was approved by the Board in November 2025, bringing the total share repurchase authorization to $150 million through November 30, 2028. Under the expanded authorization, the Company has repurchased 205,000 shares for approximately $30.3 million during the first quarter of 2026, with $119.7 million remaining available.

The share repurchase program authorizes the Company to purchase shares of outstanding common stock from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or via other methods in accordance with applicable securities laws and other relevant legal requirements. The timing, frequency and amount of share repurchases will depend on capital allocation priorities, market conditions, share price and trading volume, amongst other factors. The announcement of this share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to execute any specific dollar amount or number of shares or complete the program, and it may be extended, modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Badger Meter, Inc. or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “think,” “should,” “could” and “objective” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s then current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s results are subject to its ability to develop and manufacture technologically advanced products that are accepted by the market, supply chain risk, legal and regulatory risks, political and general economic risks, risks related to doing business in foreign countries, including foreign currency risk, competition for skilled employees, material and labor cost increases, competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, the effects of climate change, cybersecurity attacks and disruptions to our information technology and the successful integration of acquisitions. See the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC for further information regarding risk factors, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter provides comprehensive water management solutions through its BlueEdge® suite. This tailorable portfolio of smart measurement hardware, reliable communications, data visualization and analytics software and ongoing support and industry expertise give customers the edge in optimizing their operations and contributing to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com.

