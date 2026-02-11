Backblaze To Showcase Scalable AI Storage Architecture at DeveloperWeek 2026

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$blze #AIWeek2026--Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the high-performance cloud storage platform for the AI era, today announced its participation in DeveloperWeek 2026, where the company will highlight how modern storage architectures underpin scalable AI pipelines and data-intensive applications.

DeveloperWeek 2026 takes place in San Jose, California from February 18–20, 2026 and is the world’s largest independent software development and AI engineering conference and expo.

As part of the conference program, Troy Liljedahl, Director of Solutions Engineering at Backblaze, will present a session focused on AI infrastructure.

Session details:

Title: The AI Pipeline Starts with Storage: Architecting Scalable Data Foundations

Speaker: Troy Liljedahl, Director of Solutions Engineering, Backblaze

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Time: 11:30 a.m. PT

Conference attendees can visit booth 337, on the Concourse Level, to meet the Backblaze team, discuss real-world storage challenges, and learn how cloud storage choices affect AI performance, cost, and scale.

Backblaze will also host a variety of booth activities, including a live booth session for attendees who want direct answers to storage questions.

Booth Activities:

Thursday, February 19 Activity: Ask the Storage Experts with Backblaze Solutions Engineers Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

Friday, February 20 Activity: Nintendo Switch 2 raffle drawing Time: 2:00 p.m. PT

Location: Backblaze, Booth 337

Note: you must be present to win

As part of the event, Backblaze is pleased to offer 50 complimentary guest passes to DeveloperWeek on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested attendees can register at: https://link.devnetwork.com/kY1RQdv3

About Backblaze

Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) gives businesses the freedom to innovate without limits by removing the barriers of lock-in, complexity, and cost. Our high-performance cloud object storage accelerates AI workflows, powers data-heavy applications, streamlines media management, and protects critical data. As an award-winning independent cloud, we provide unparalleled levels of interoperability that enable over 500,000 of our customers to reach and serve hundreds of millions of end users in 175 countries around the world. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

