Home Business Wire Backblaze to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 17, 2022
Business Wire

Backblaze to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 17, 2022

di Business Wire

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), a leading independent storage cloud platform, will report financial results for its fourth quarter of 2021 (ending December 31, 2021) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 after market close.

Following the release of results, Backblaze will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the results.

Attend the webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rz373w9p.

Register to listen by phone here: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4842388.

Phone registrants will receive dial-in information via email.

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after its completion on the Investor Relations page of the Backblaze website at https://ir.backblaze.com.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With nearly two exabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with close to 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

Contacts

Investors

James Kisner

Vice President of Investor Relations

ir@backblaze.com

Press Contact

Patrick Thomas

Head of Publishing

press@backblaze.com

Articoli correlati

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Startek® with Americas New Product Innovation Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
Recognized for Creating a Seamless and Effortless Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Solution Built on Advanced AI Capabilities Advanced CX Solutions...
Continua a leggere

Visa Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results through an earnings release...
Continua a leggere

VMware Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Business Wire Business Wire -
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VMW--VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that it received notice...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Startek® with Americas New Product Innovation Award

Business Wire