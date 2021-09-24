Backblaze Strengthens Leadership With Two New Board Members

New Independent Board Members bring expanded financial expertise and deep experience in software and cloud businesses

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Backblaze, Inc., a leading storage cloud company serving nearly 500,000 customers across 175+ countries, announced the appointment of Evelyn D’An and Earl E. Fry to its Board of Directors.

“Having Evelyn and Earl join our Board of Directors is very exciting. Not only do they bring invaluable financial expertise and extensive leadership experience—they also share an appreciation for our culture and values,” said Gleb Budman, Backblaze CEO and Chairman of the Board. “Their service on the board will aid us as we continue to position our business for the road ahead.”

Evelyn D’An is an experienced board director and financial leader with extensive corporate governance, financial oversight, and accounting experience with a range of technology companies. D’An currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Summer Infant, Inc. and is a former partner of Ernst & Young, where she spent 18 years serving clients in retail, consumer products, technology, and other sectors. She will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee and will also serve on other committees in her role at Backblaze.

Earl E. Fry has cultivated wide-ranging financial, accounting, and audit oversight experience as well as substantial operational and strategic insight into software and cloud businesses through a number of board and leadership roles. Fry serves as a member of the board of directors of Hawaiian Airlines, including as chair of their Audit and Finance Committee. Previously, Fry was chief financial officer, chief administrative officer, chief customer officer, and executive vice president, operations strategy at Informatica Corporation. He also serves on the board of Central Pacific Financial Corp. and previously served on the board of Xactly Corporation. Fry will serve on the Audit Committee as well as other committees in his role at Backblaze.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes managing data astonishingly easy for businesses and consumers. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications, and more. With more than an exabyte of data under management, the company currently works with nearly 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

