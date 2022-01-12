Backblaze, Kasten by Veeam Offer Expanded Kubernetes Ransomware Protection and Backup

New Partnership Supports Easy Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity for Containerized Applications

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), a leading storage cloud platform, announced a new partnership with Kasten by Veeam, a leader in Kubernetes data protection, to enable companies to easily back up and restore Kubernetes applications using its B2 Cloud Storage service.

The partnership means companies managing backups of their Kubernetes containers with Kasten software can now designate the Backblaze B2 platform as their storage destination to:

Back up and restore production stateful Kubernetes applications.

production stateful Kubernetes applications. Safeguard application data from ransomware encryption with Object Lock for immutability.

from encryption with Object Lock for immutability. Support regulatory compliance and/or corporate disaster recovery mandates.

“Kubernetes containers are the standard for many organizations building, deploying, and scaling applications with portability and efficiency,” said Nilay Patel, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Backblaze. “Backblaze and Kasten together offer a compelling solution to support these organizations’ business continuity needs with set-it-and-forget-it ease and cost effectiveness.”

The joint solution is fully scalable at enterprise grade. What’s more, organizations only pay for storage used, with no data retention penalties for deleting past backups.

“Backup and protection are paramount in a world in which data is everything and cyberattacks continue to rise,” said Gaurav Rishi, VP of Product, Kasten by Veeam. “The Backblaze-Kasten partnership offers the application protection and disaster recovery support companies seek, with flexibility and freedom to choose their preferred storage partner.”

The integrated solution is generally available now.

About Backblaze

Backblaze is a leading independent cloud provider that makes it astonishingly easy for businesses and consumers to store, use, and protect their data. With nearly two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently helps approximately 500,000 customers in over 175 countries to back up & archive data, protect it from ransomware, host content, manage media, build their applications, and more. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

About Kasten by Veeam

Kasten by Veeam® is the leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery. Its solution helps enterprises overcome Day 2 data management challenges to confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, its data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy to use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and application mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Kasten is an independent Kubernetes Business Unit within Veeam. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.

