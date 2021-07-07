Backblaze Announces Computer Backup v8.0

New release brings improved performance and optimizations

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Backblaze, a leading storage cloud company serving nearly 500,000 customers across 175+ countries, today announced Backblaze Computer Backup 8.0. The latest version brings enhanced speed and optimizations as well as a new and improved look for a seamless user experience.

Here’s what’s new:

Performance Boost: Maximum threading increased to 100 (from 30), allowing for significantly increased parallel processing.

Maximum threading increased to 100 (from 30), allowing for significantly increased parallel processing. Optimizations: Smart throttling reduces strain on users’ systems and bandwidth.

Smart throttling reduces strain on users’ systems and bandwidth. Lighter touch: New version reduces the client’s load on users’ HDD or SSD by up to 80% by reconfiguring how reads and writes happen before encryption and upload.

New version reduces the client’s load on users’ HDD or SSD by up to 80% by reconfiguring how reads and writes happen before encryption and upload. New Look: Updated branding to keep up with all the improvements under the hood.

“A recent Backblaze survey showed that more people than ever are backing up their computers. Yet, nearly one in five Americans who own a computer have still never backed up all of their data,” said Gleb Budman, CEO and Co-Founder, Backblaze. “This new release will make it easier than ever for consumers and businesses to take control of their data and prevent data loss.”

If you’re interested in learning more, join the Backblaze team for a webinar on July 29th at 10 a.m. Pacific, where they’ll go over version 8.0 features and answer questions during a live Q&A. The new version is also available for download at www.backblaze.com.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes storing and using data astonishingly easy for businesses and consumers. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications, and more. With more than an exabyte of data under management, the company currently works with nearly 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

