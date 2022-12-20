BabyQuip Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award Winner

SANTE FE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#babyquip—BabyQuip announced today that its global baby gear rental service was named a winner in the first-ever Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Awards, earning the recognition of “On-Demand Essential” in the “Travel Gear” category. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2023.





“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Good Housekeeping,” said Fran Maier, BabyQuip CEO and Founder. “Our mission is to make family travel less stressful and more enjoyable. This award marks a significant milestone for BabyQuip and will help families make the decision to leave all that bulky baby gear behind when they travel.”

One of the biggest challenges for families traveling with babies and toddlers is bringing along cumbersome but essential baby gear. BabyQuip provides families with an accessible platform to conveniently rent a wide range of clean, safe, and insured baby gear for their trips from its network of Quality Providers – BabyQuip’s community of fully-vetted independent contractors located in travel destinations across the U.S. and select markets around the world. Not only does BabyQuip reduce the burden of traveling with gear including car seats, strollers, high chairs and toys, it enables parents to maintain the comforts of home and keep up routines while away. BabyQuip’s website and apps, proprietary technology and concierge-level service make reserving baby equipment a seamless experience.

Good Housekeeping experts tested BabyQuip by renting gear from Quality Providers across the United States. A parent tester shared, “It allowed me to recreate everything I have at home, including monitors and sound machines, so not only did my toddlers sleep peacefully, I did too!”

The experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Labs spent seven months evaluating hundreds of travel gear and experience submissions before selecting the winners. They considered attributes that are most important when it comes to family travel, such as convenience, value, service, quality, safety, innovation, inclusion and more. For travel services and destinations, their analysts visited cities, resorts and local attractions to provide first-hand feedback on their experiences. We also surveyed our proprietary panel and reviewed responses from over 3,000 consumers that have taken recent trips to weigh in on their favorite vacation experiences, airlines, hotel chains, loyalty programs, booking services and more.

About BabyQuip

Founded in May 2016, BabyQuip helps families “Pack Light & Travel Happy” to over 1,000 locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia and beyond. Powered by a trusted community of over 1,400 trained and insured Quality Providers, BabyQuip delivers clean, quality baby gear including cribs, car seats, strollers and other essentials to make family travel more enjoyable and convenient. BabyQuip also empowers Quality Providers with the opportunity to build their own baby gear rental businesses through its managed marketplace. Strategic partnerships include Destination by Hyatt, Wyndham, Curator Hotels, AvantStay and Guesty, among others. BabyQuip appeared on the ABC hit show, Shark Tank, in March 2020. CEO Fran Maier is a Super Founder, best known for co-founding and being the first General Manager of Match.com and as a Founder and CEO of TRUSTe (now TrustArc). For more information, visit www.BabyQuip.com, connect @babyquip or watch the BabyQuip video.

