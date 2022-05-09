Home Business Wire Babylon Announces Participation at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
PALO ALTO, Calif. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Babylon (NYSE: BBLN) today announced that Ali Parsa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Steel, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference including a fireside chat between Ali Parsa and Allen Lutz, CFA at 9:20 a.m. PT on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The live audio webcast of the conversation will be available on the “Events” page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. The replay will remain available for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit https://ir.babylonhealth.com/.

About Babylon

Babylon is one of the world’s fastest growing digital healthcare companies whose mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for every person on Earth.

Babylon is re-engineering how people engage with their care at every step of the healthcare continuum. By flipping the model from reactive sick care to proactive healthcare through the devices people already own, it offers millions of people globally ongoing, always-on care. Babylon has already shown that in environments as diverse as the developed UK or developing Rwanda, urban New York or rural Missouri, for people of all ages, it is possible to achieve its mission by leveraging its highly scalable, digital-first platform combined with high quality, virtual clinical operations to provide integrated, personalized healthcare.

Founded in 2013, Babylon’s technology and clinical services is supporting a global patient network across 15 countries, and is capable of operating in 16 languages. And through a combination of its value-based care model, Babylon 360, and its work in primary care through NHS GP at Hand, Babylon managed over 440k lives globally from the start of 2022. In 2021 alone, Babylon helped a patient every 6 seconds, with approximately 5.2 million consultations and AI interactions. Importantly, this was achieved with a 93% user retention rate and 4 or 5 star ratings from more than 95% of our users.

Babylon is also working with governments, health providers, employers and insurers across the globe to provide them with a new infrastructure that any partner can use to deliver high-quality healthcare with lower costs and better outcomes. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com.

