B2C2 Becomes First Crypto Liquidity Provider to Join FIA

Firm joins as Associate Member of global futures and options organisation, alongside leading clearing firms, exchanges, clearinghouses and trading firms

LONDON & JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B2C2, the crypto-native liquidity provider across market conditions, today announced that it has joined FIA, the leading global trade organisation for the futures, options and centrally cleared derivatives markets, as Associate Member, alongside global institutions supporting open, transparent and competitive markets.

Established in 2015, B2C2 provides liquidity to diverse institutions globally, with 450+ active clients in 50+ countries. Agency OTC desks, aggregators, banks, exchanges, FX brokers and hedge funds rely on B2C2 for liquidity 24/7, especially during periods of market volatility. B2C2 provides a full-service offering spanning spot, funding and derivatives.

From the outset, B2C2’s leading-edge trading technology has delivered transparency, efficiency and best practice to the crypto market, paving the way for global financial institutions to participate. Continuously innovative, the firm has achieved a number of firsts, including launching a crypto-native single-dealer platform in 2016 and trading a crypto non-deliverable forward (NDF) in 2021.

Rob Catalanello, Co-CEO of B2C2, said: “Since our start in 2015, B2C2 was certain that crypto would evolve from a retail to an institutional market. Everything about our offering – from the technology to the products and services we provide – is built to enable institutional access. FIA’s mission to protect and enhance the integrity of derivative markets will also greatly enable institutional participation in crypto.”

About B2C2



Since it was founded in 2015, B2C2 built its technology, products and services to meet the evolving needs of diverse institutions. Continuously innovative, B2C2 is trusted by clients to find solutions to industry challenges, such as creating the first crypto ISDA Master Agreement in 2018.

Acquired by Japanese financial group SBI in 2020, B2C2 remains a standalone company, headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US and Japan. B2C2 OTC Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 810834). For more information, please visit https://www.b2c2.com

About FIA



FIA is the leading global trade organization for the futures, options and centrally cleared derivatives markets, with offices in Brussels, London, Singapore and Washington, D.C. FIA’s membership includes clearing firms, exchanges, clearinghouses, trading firms and commodities specialists from about 50 countries as well as technology vendors, law firms and other professional service providers.

FIA’s mission is to:

support open, transparent and competitive markets,

protect and enhance the integrity of the financial system, and

promote high standards of professional conduct.

As the principal members of derivatives clearinghouses worldwide, FIA’s clearing firm members play a critical role in the reduction of systemic risk in global financial markets.

