B2BROKER Launches cTrader Support & Maintenance Service

LIMASSOL, Cyprus--(BUSINESS WIRE)--B2BROKER, a leading liquidity and technology provider, has expanded its services with a new cTrader support and maintenance solution, complementing its existing MT4 and MT5 service offerings.

cTrader is a widely used multi-asset FOREX/CFD trading platform. Over 300 brokers use it, and adoption is expected to reach 80%. However, high maintenance costs and lengthy team training—often taking up to six months—can pose challenges for brokers.

B2BROKER’s cTrader service solution provides comprehensive technical support and expert dealing training, enabling brokers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and focus on growth.

Notably, clients with an existing cTrader server can benefit from a comprehensive audit service, including a full review of current settings, optimisation recommendations, and seamless transition preparation for B2BROKER’s maintenance.

Here’s a breakdown of the core features included in B2BROKER’s cTrader service:

Platform configurations

Server support

Settings control

Trading conditions changes

Symbol sessions modification

Logs review

Why Choose B2BROKER’s cTrader Service?

B2BROKER’s cTrader service offers a superior alternative to in-house management, providing brokers with expert support, cost savings, and seamless operations.

With extensive expertise in configuring and customising cTrader, B2BROKER’s specialists ensure faster setup, optimised performance, and reduced training requirements—far exceeding the capabilities of most internal teams. This allows brokers to streamline operations without the burden of additional staffing.

The service is also highly cost-effective, offering a more affordable solution than maintaining a full-time in-house team. Clients benefit from 24/7 support and continuous monitoring, ensuring platform stability and peak performance at all times.

B2BROKER takes full responsibility for server infrastructure, employing proactive measures and automated solutions to maintain system reliability and swiftly resolve any issues, keeping trading operations smooth and uninterrupted.

Other benefits of choosing B2BROKER include:

Team of Market Experts: B2BROKER's team is continuously on track with the most recent cTrader updates and best practices.

On-call Systems: Customised support levels with proactive tools that guarantee the quickest resolution to any issue.

Risk Management Assistance: B2BROKER offers advanced systems for setting risk limits on trading accounts and provides tailored suggestions to every business needs.

Direct Communication: Brokers can enjoy direct communication channels with cTrader managers to efficiently deal with all necessary liaisons.

Extended Knowledge Base: Clients can access valuable resources for continuous learning and support, including Zendesk Knowledge Base and a dedicated YouTube channel.

Training Services: B2BROKER's team will train the client's technicians in all aspects of platform customisation and remain available for consultations.

One Solution That Suits All Business Models

B2BROKER recognises that every trading business has unique requirements. Therefore, whether a broker operates independently with cTrader technology or as a standalone entity, B2BROKER offers flexible service plans tailored to diverse business models, ensuring optimised performance and expert support.

“We’ve been in the trading technology field for over a decade, growing alongside our partners at Spotware, the creators of cTrader. We were among the first to launch a cTrader white label solution, and we've recently added a cTrader prop trading white label solution to our offerings. I'm proud to say that our long-standing relationship with Spotware's excellent team enables us to guarantee outstanding service.

“Let us take care of everything—from the setup to the daily management of your cTrader servers—so you can focus on achieving your business goals with confidence.”

Arthur Azizov, CEO & Founder of B2BROKER

Start with B2BROKER’s Professional cTrader Service

Choosing B2BROKER’s cTrader maintenance offers professional service to the trading platform, allowing brokers to focus on core business activities and ensuring that all operations are managed by comprehensive support and advanced tools.

Learn more about B2BROKER’s cTrader server service here.

