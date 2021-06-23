B2B Payment Provider, ZTL, Selects Napier’s Anti-financial Crime Solutions

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RegTech company, Napier, provider of advanced anti-financial crime compliance solutions, has announced its AI-led technology has been chosen by emerging Norwegian FinTech, ZTL Payment Solution.

Napier will supply the B2B payment provider with Transaction Screening, Transaction Monitoring and Client Screening. These tools will enhance ZTL’s ability to identify suspicious activity related to money laundering through transaction monitoring, while also identifying potential risk of breaching sanctions with screening solutions.

Founded in 2018, ZTL’s platform integrates with accounting system providers via API building blocks, providing a customized solution to facilitate for payments directly from the accounting system. ZTL will use Napier’s screening and monitoring solutions to meet regulatory compliance obligations, spot suspicious activities, and mitigate money laundering and sanctions risks.

Andreas Bjerke, CEO at ZTL, said: “We are one of the first Norwegian licensed payment providers and we are already seeing rapid growth for our unique service. One of our main priorities is AML compliance and we needed a more flexible AML compliance tool that will be agile and robust enough to grow with us as we scale to enter more global markets and add more products. We aim to stay at the very cutting-edge of online B2B payments and Napier’s modern solution will enable us to deliver excellent service while meeting regulatory requirements.”

With a presence in the UK, North America, Australia, Singapore and Dubai, Napier also has a growing global footprint. Its increasing roster of international customers now includes recent additions such as ClearBank and Trustly. Led by its sophisticated platform technology, the company’s further growth strategy also benefits from the addition of former HSBC COO Andy Maguire to its Advisory Board.

Julian Dixon, CEO of Napier, said: “With our AI-enhanced technology we are helping financial organizations of any size to scale up their compliance systems with ease, helping them to manage risk and regulatory obligations whilst reducing false positives. ZTL now has a robust trio of tools for AML and screening to enhance its financial crime compliance effectiveness but also, crucially, these future-proof solutions will grow with them.”

Contacts

John Sullivan



napier@contextpr.co.uk

+44(0)300-124-6100