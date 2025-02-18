Azul’s Simon Taylor Named 2025 CRN® Channel Chief

Recognition highlights Azul’s expanding global channel presence as enterprises increasingly seek alternatives to Oracle Java

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azul, the only company 100% focused on Java, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Simon Taylor, Azul’s vice president of Global Partners and Alliances, to its prestigious 2025 Channel Chiefs list. The annual list recognizes IT channel vendor and distribution executives who drive strategy and set the channel agenda for their companies.

The recognition comes as Azul’s latest State of Java Survey reveals 88% of enterprises are considering alternatives to Oracle Java, creating significant opportunities for channel partners. Under Taylor’s leadership, Azul’s channel program achieved several key milestones in 2024:

Established 15 new strategic partnerships across Australia, the Middle East, South Africa and India.

Certified over 300 channel professionals through its PartnerConnect program.

Doubled the channels’ contribution to Azul’s revenue consistently year on year.

Expanded presence in Europe with a new Paris office overseeing partnerships across France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Launched strategic marketplace alliances with AWS and Google.

Azul’s channel momentum is backed by significant partner benefits including competitive license margins and rebates and opportunities to develop high-margin services around SAM/ITAM Java license advisories, modernizing Java applications, and Java application security managed services. In 2025, Azul plans to quadruple its base of certified professionals to 1,200 partners through extensive services-driven enablement while expanding its cloud marketplace presence through programs like AWS CPPO and the APN MAP program to facilitate Java workload migration to cloud environments.

“Simon’s recognition as a CRN Channel Chief reflects his outstanding leadership in building Azul’s global partner ecosystem at a critical time when enterprises are actively seeking trusted advisors for their Java strategy and the ability to work with their reseller and distributor vendors of choice,” said Ian Whiting, chief revenue officer at Azul. “His vision has enabled our partners to create compelling service offerings around application modernization, security, compliance, code maintenance and cloud migration while delivering exceptional value to customers through our OpenJDK-based solutions.”

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“This year’s honorees exemplify dedication, innovation and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. Content, and executive editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”

CRN’s 2025 Channel Chiefs list was featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Azul Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Azul provides the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise. Azul is the only company 100% focused on Java. Millions of Java developers, hundreds of millions of devices and the world’s most highly regarded businesses trust Azul to power their applications with exceptional capabilities, performance, security, value, and success. Azul customers include 36% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes top 10 World’s Most Valuable Brands, all 10 of the world’s top 10 financial trading companies and leading brands like Avaya, Bazaarvoice, BMW, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, Priceline, Salesforce, Software AG, and Workday. Learn more at azul.com and follow us @azulsystems.

