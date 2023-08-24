Azuga Unveils its Telematics-Driven Collision Reconstruction Solution

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Azuga, a global leader in fleet telematics, announces the debut of its pioneering Collision Reconstruction solution, a telematics-integrated accident analysis tool. This state-of-the-art technology, born from seven years of rigorous research and development, is poised to redefine accident management for fleets worldwide.





Key benefits of Azuga’s Collision Reconstruction solution:

Real-Time Insights: Get instant access to comprehensive details surrounding an accident, enabling fleet managers to make judicious decisions.

Get instant access to comprehensive details surrounding an accident, enabling fleet managers to make judicious decisions. Clear Accountability: You will have decisive proof when a driver is not at fault, helping protect the company’s and its employees’ reputations.

You will have decisive proof when a driver is not at fault, helping protect the company’s and its employees’ reputations. Process Insurance Claims Faster: Resolve claims faster, reducing downtime and associated costs.

Resolve claims faster, reducing and associated costs. Reduce Legal Expenses: Get a marked decrease in litigation expenses by providing accurate and detailed data about the incident.

Get a marked decrease in litigation expenses by providing accurate and detailed data about the incident. Enhanced Driver Training: Improved driver coaching and accident reduction through collision and near-collision data insights.

Advanced features of Azuga’s Collision Reconstruction include:

Comprehensive Accident Details: You will have vehicle, driver, time, date, and geolocation details for a complete understanding of the accident.

You will have vehicle, driver, time, date, and geolocation details for a complete understanding of the accident. Visual Context: See the actual location maps and photos from Google Maps that provide visual context to the incident.

See the actual location maps and photos from Google Maps that provide visual context to the incident. Pre-Collision Route Analytics: so you can pinpoint potential causative factors.

so you can pinpoint potential causative factors. Detailed Collision Data: Understand the point of impact and force of impact (g-force).

Understand the point of impact and force of impact (g-force). GPS Positioning: Get the exact longitudinal and lateral acceleration (mph/second), offering insights into vehicle dynamics pre and post-collision.

Get the exact longitudinal and lateral acceleration (mph/second), offering insights into vehicle dynamics pre and post-collision. Synchronized Video Playback: See video of the accident, telemetry data, and Google Maps location on the same screen, delivering a holistic real-time view of the accident.

Azuga’s groundbreaking Collision Reconstruction solution sets a new standard for accident analysis and management in the fleet telematics industry. With its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive features, Azuga continues to provide innovative solutions that empower fleets to operate more safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively.

For more information about Azuga’s Collision Reconstruction solution, please visit azuga.com.

About Azuga

Azuga is a leading fleet telematics company with a mission to improve fleet safety, efficiency, and productivity. Azuga has helped thousands of fleets worldwide streamline their operations and reduce costs through innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology. Dive deeper into their journey at [azuga.com/about-us] or connect directly.

Contacts

Tami Strand



Senior Director of Marketing



tamistrand@azuga.com

(408) 430-5777 x 1234