Azuga Unveils its Telematics-Driven Collision Reconstruction Solution

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Azuga, a global leader in fleet telematics, announces the debut of its pioneering Collision Reconstruction solution, a telematics-integrated accident analysis tool. This state-of-the-art technology, born from seven years of rigorous research and development, is poised to redefine accident management for fleets worldwide.


Key benefits of Azuga’s Collision Reconstruction solution:

  • Real-Time Insights: Get instant access to comprehensive details surrounding an accident, enabling fleet managers to make judicious decisions.
  • Clear Accountability: You will have decisive proof when a driver is not at fault, helping protect the company’s and its employees’ reputations.
  • Process Insurance Claims Faster: Resolve claims faster, reducing downtime and associated costs.
  • Reduce Legal Expenses: Get a marked decrease in litigation expenses by providing accurate and detailed data about the incident.
  • Enhanced Driver Training: Improved driver coaching and accident reduction through collision and near-collision data insights.

Advanced features of Azuga’s Collision Reconstruction include:

  • Comprehensive Accident Details: You will have vehicle, driver, time, date, and geolocation details for a complete understanding of the accident.
  • Visual Context: See the actual location maps and photos from Google Maps that provide visual context to the incident.
  • Pre-Collision Route Analytics: so you can pinpoint potential causative factors.
  • Detailed Collision Data: Understand the point of impact and force of impact (g-force).
  • GPS Positioning: Get the exact longitudinal and lateral acceleration (mph/second), offering insights into vehicle dynamics pre and post-collision.
  • Synchronized Video Playback: See video of the accident, telemetry data, and Google Maps location on the same screen, delivering a holistic real-time view of the accident.

Azuga’s groundbreaking Collision Reconstruction solution sets a new standard for accident analysis and management in the fleet telematics industry. With its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive features, Azuga continues to provide innovative solutions that empower fleets to operate more safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively.

For more information about Azuga’s Collision Reconstruction solution, please visit azuga.com.

About Azuga

Azuga is a leading fleet telematics company with a mission to improve fleet safety, efficiency, and productivity. Azuga has helped thousands of fleets worldwide streamline their operations and reduce costs through innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology. Dive deeper into their journey at [azuga.com/about-us] or connect directly.

