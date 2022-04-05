Azalea Health Launches Azalea Apps Marketplace to Improve Patient Care & Profitability

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Azalea Health Innovations Inc. (Azalea Health or Azalea), a leading provider of cloud-based patient management and health IT solutions, today launched Azalea Apps Marketplace, a one-stop app library of approved third-party vendors that are integrated with Azalea Health.

The Azalea Apps Marketplace allows users to search through a library of third-party applications that are connected with Azalea’s application suite, many connected using Azalea’s SMART on FHIR API (application programming interface). Like an app store on a mobile device, Azalea users can search and choose which ones are right for their organization’s needs.

“Healthcare providers struggle with simplifying their operations while also enhancing the patient experience. This is amplified by looking at rural healthcare providers that are resource-constrained and rely on Azalea Health to simplify their operations,” said Baha Zeidan, CEO and co-founder of Azalea Health. “With the Azalea Apps Marketplace, the integrated solutions are easy to deploy into our existing platform and will have an immediate impact on our customers’ business – more so than legacy integration projects.”

The Azalea Apps Marketplace is set up with the user in mind and allows them to search by need, browsing the library to find an application to solve a current problem, such as reducing no-shows, increasing patient engagement, and simplifying the process of prescribing controlled substances. Users can see which vendors are available, comparing separate applications based on a summary of features and benefits for each. Users also have the option to request additional information and receive answers directly from the provider before choosing their partner.

“Using the Azalea Apps Marketplace, customers can select their preferred features based on the specific needs of their organization and have the confidence that their solution will integrate automatically and securely with Azalea,” added Zeidan.

All applications have been approved by Azalea and include a variety of clinical, financial, and administrative solutions, with more being added daily. Initial categories include appointment reminders, direct messaging, merchant services and electronic prescribing, to name a few.

“We shared an early release of Azalea Apps Marketplace with a small group of clients, and we have seen an incredible response from that group,” said Nathan Shepard, Vice President of Product for Azalea Health. “We’re very pleased to hear our customers talk about the value we’re delivering with Azalea Apps. With the public rollout out, all our customers will have access to apps that have been designed by experts to solve the specific problems they may face, making it easier for them to connect and start solving those problems. We are grateful for all the application-builders who have contacted us to connect their apps to the Azalea ecosystem allowing us to offer so many solutions to our customers.”

Azalea Health Innovations (Azalea) is on a mission to empower underserved healthcare providers with a health IT platform that improves patient care and profitability. Offering a 100% cloud-based integrated platform, Azalea delivers electronic health records, revenue cycle management, data insights and telehealth solutions designed for rural and community practices and hospitals.

