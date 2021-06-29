Ayar Labs Expands Global Presence and Adds Industry Veterans to Executive Team

Named a Cool Vendor in Silicon Photonics by Gartner

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–In order to address the UK and European market demand for in-package Optical I/O, Ayar Labs has established an international subsidiary with Ayar Labs UK Ltd. Optical I/O has emerged as a key technology for future High Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications worldwide. Hugo Saleh, VP of Business Development and Marketing at Ayar Labs, is leading these expansion efforts as the Managing Director of the UK subsidiary. Ayar Labs is also evaluating additional sites within Europe to support European customers and projects.

“The need for High Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence continues to accelerate worldwide and Optical I/O is integral to achieving the performance and energy efficiency goals of these advanced systems,” said Jack Eadie, Director of Downing Ventures UK. “This is a multi-billion-dollar global opportunity and we’re excited to see Ayar Labs’ expansion in the UK and Europe to support these fast-growing local markets.”

“Optical I/O will transform the computing industry, enabling the performance and scalability needed for HPC, AI, and 5G+ telecommunication,” said Hugo Saleh, Managing Director of Ayar Labs UK Ltd. “We have a number of exciting collaborations already underway. By establishing this initial office, we’re taking our first step to supporting the growing community in the UK and Europe.”

In support of our continued global operations, Ayar Labs is expanding its executive team with the addition of two senior technology leaders.

Rory McInerney joins Ayar Labs as Executive Advisor focused on building world-class engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain organizations. Rory spent 29-years at Intel, where he served as Corporate Vice President responsible for the development of Intel® Xeon® processors and adjacent products for data-centric markets such as cloud , AI, HPC, and networking.

Terry Thorn joins Ayar Labs as Vice President of Business Development focused on growing commercial business and accounts. Terry spent 24 years at Intel Corporation where he served as General Manager of Global Accounts in Intel's Cloud & Enterprise Sales Group with direct responsibility for some of the company's largest customers.

“As we grow our footprint with Ayar Labs UK Ltd and bolster our executive leadership team, we are positioning ourselves to take advantage of the growing usage and demand for in-package Optical I/O,” said Charles Wuischpard, CEO of Ayar Labs.

Ayar Labs was also one of three companies named a 2021 Cool Vendor in Silicon Photonics by Gartner. Gartner’s Cool Vendors research is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services. The report also provides recommendations for organizations to take their strategies forward. Members can access the report here.

About Ayar Labs

Ayar Labs is disrupting the traditional performance, cost, and efficiency curves of the semiconductor and computing industries by driving a 1000x improvement in interconnect bandwidth density at 10x lower power. Ayar Labs’ patented approach uses industry standard cost-effective silicon processing techniques to develop high speed, high density, low power optical based interconnect “chiplets” and lasers to replace traditional electrical based I/O. The company was founded in 2015 and is funded by a number of domestic and international venture capital firms as well as strategic investors. For more information, visit www.ayarlabs.com.

