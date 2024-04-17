AXS Acquires Majority Stake in Event-Tech Company WRSTBND

Ticketing leader, AXS, to supercharge global platform by acquiring majority stake in event-technology solution, making it easier than ever to enjoy festivals and events.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AXS, a global leader in ticketing, today announced the acquisition of majority stake in WRSTBND, a leading provider of access control, credentialing, and point-of-sale solutions for live events and venues. This investment expands AXS’ commitment to enhancing the onsite fan experience, streamlining entry and exit procedures, making payments more frictionless, and creating unforgettable, personalized experiences for attendees.





A provider for major events across the country, WRSTBND will utilize the investment to significantly grow their capabilities and offerings to clients. Integrating AXS Mobile ID technology with WRSTBND’s ecosystem will allow AXS clients and partners to reap the benefits of rapid iteration and the release of new features, further integrating point-of-sale, credentialing, sponsorship, and loyalty programs.

Conway Solomon, Co-founder, and CEO, along with Jonathan Foucheaux, Co-founder, and CTO, expressed excitement about the partnership’s potential, reaffirming their commitment to leading WRSTBND and continuing to grow the brand. “From the very beginning, the AXS team shared our vision for how WRSTBND could be integrated and utilized for festivals and events all across the world. Together, with the help of their resources and our technology, we will continue to push boundaries to develop and implement unparalleled solutions for our clients and their patrons.”

“WRSTBND has established itself as one of the rising stars within the live event access control and credential management business, solving some of the most high-profile and complicated problems for the Super Bowl, US Open, and the NFL Draft,” continued Marc Ruxin, AXS Chief Strategy Officer. “Their hardware and software technology combined with the scale of AXS’ premier festivals and live event clients, including Coachella, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest, and Hyde Park BST will create the most seamless and cutting-edge access and payment solutions available anywhere.”

About AXS

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing, marketing, and data technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from the most intimate music clubs to world championship sporting events. As the ticketing partner for over 500 premier venues, sports teams, and event organizers across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable our partners to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Clients include USGA, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Crypto.com Arena, Coachella, Stagecoach, Stockholm Live, The O2, and B. League (Japan). Learn more at axs.com.

About WRSTBND

From nationwide music festivals to global sporting events, WRSTBND is a leading partner for seamless event technology. WRSTBND was born out of a think tank of tech engineers and event producers to bridge every operational aspect of events. WRSTBND has created a technology ecosystem that connects the dots on myriad aspects of an event. We’re pioneering integrated RFID and NFC scanning hardware, edge computing, real-time mobile transactions, and backend processes – each with the ability to be customized to specific event needs and goals. Our team is trusted by industry leaders and events such as the USGA, PGA TOUR, NFL, MLS, Relentless Beats, and Southern Entertainment. www.wrstbnd.com

Contacts

