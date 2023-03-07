Axos Bank Named in Best Online Banks and Best Checking Accounts of 2023 by GOBankingRates

Financial experts compared more than 170 banks and credit unions for their best banks rankings

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#axosbank—Axos Bank, a pioneer in digital banking and finance, has been awarded features across major categories in GOBankingRates’s Best Banks of 2023 roundup, including Best Online Banks and Best Checking Accounts. GOBankingRates, a top personal finance news and features website, included Axos Bank after evaluating more than 4,300 data points and 170 banks and credit unions to establish the Best Banks of 2023.

“Axos is one of the best digital banks because we provide a modern financial services experience that lets you bank anytime and anywhere,” said Elise Yung, Axos Bank’s senior vice president of consumer banking. “We focus on ensuring our digital platform meets all your banking needs. We are honored to be a best online bank of 2023, and we couldn’t agree more!”

“Highlighted by its Rewards Checking account, Axos stands out with accounts that carry no maintenance fees, overdraft charges or ATM transaction costs,” GOBankingRates said in its section on Axos Bank in The Best Online Banks of 2023. “Plus, because it offers everything from basic banking to investing, Axos is a bank any customer can grow into.”

In The Best Checking Accounts of 2023, GoBankingRates said, “Axos is a great online bank with a simple, user-friendly account in the Essential Checking account, aimed at providing good service with minimal fees.”

To determine the rankings, GOBankingRates considered a number of factors, including: total assets; minimum deposit needed to open a checking or savings account; checking and savings account fees; minimum balances needed to maintain the account; savings account annual percentage yield (APY); customer service; options for loans, credit cards and investment services; and mobile app ratings.

Axos Bank offers a wide variety of award-winning products and services – including personal and business banking, investing, and commercial, personal, auto, and home loans – to provide an all-encompassing and convenient way to manage your financial life. Learn more about Axos Bank at www.axosbank.com.

About Axos Bank

Born digital, Axos Bank empowers smarter money choices by offering a full suite of banking, investing and personal financial management tools in one convenient place. Through its proprietary online banking platform, Axos gives customers access to a range of award-winning banking products built around competitive interest rates and no-to-low fees. Axos Bank holds over $18.7 billion in consolidated assets and is a wholly owned unit of Axos Financial, whose common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index.. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com.

