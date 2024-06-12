Axis Communications Unveils Upgraded Experience Center at Boston-Area Headquarters

Newly renovated Axis Experience Center will serve New England area with entire product line represented

Home to Axis’ Americas headquarters, the Chelmsford AEC serves a variety of local industries including retail, education, transportation, biopharma, and more, providing on-the-ground support for organizations using Axis products and solutions. The 12,478-square-foot state-of-the-art experience center is located outside of Boston, the most populous city in New England and a thriving technology and innovation hub.

“As a longstanding member of the Northern New England business community, Axis is proud to bring the newest technological innovations and enhanced support to the Boston area and beyond,” said Aaron Kahn, Business Area Director, Northeast at Axis Communications. “With over a dozen experience centers located across the United States, Axis’ AECs are vital to our success. We look forward to welcoming local partners and customers to the newly renovated facility.”

Each Axis AEC offers a dedicated, in-person meeting space for customers and partners alike to visit, and to demo and experience Axis solutions in simulated, real-life environments. AECs are thoughtfully designed to accommodate different stakeholder interests and allow them a unique, hands-on opportunity to test Axis’ suite of advanced technologies and capabilities that span security use cases and beyond.

The Chelmsford AEC is equipped with notable features to aid in conducting comprehensive technology demonstrations and business-related events, including:

A design studio, golf simulator, large video wall, and image usability lab

Axis’ entire catalog of products and services is represented at the facility, with wearables and in-car solutions prominently displayed

Five high-tech meeting rooms available for Axis partners and customers to host meetings, trainings, or conferences

Axis representatives, along with customers, partners, and local community members, will celebrate the grand re-opening of the Chelmsford AEC on June 12. Planned festivities include a formal ribbon cutting, facility tours that demonstrate camera, audio, intercom, and analytic technologies, and live entertainment from a caricature artist and a magician.

The Chelmsford AEC is located at 300 Apollo Drive, Chelmsford, MA 01824. To schedule a time to tour the new Axis Experience Center or to learn more about the facility and its resources, please email chelmsfordAEC@axis.com.

Information about Axis Experience Centers throughout the Americas and around the world can be found at https://www.axis.com/axis-experience-center.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. They are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training.

Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden.

